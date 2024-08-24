Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

National Geographic Traveller reckons Ian Rankin’s favourite Edinburgh pub is among the UK’s best

National Geographic Traveller says it was looking for “proper pubs” where drinkers can get a little bit of peace and quiet as they enjoy their pint.

The respected publication added: “In such a pub, there should be no loud music, no spirit-sapping Sky Sports and ideally no fancy food that requires holding cutlery in a hand that could otherwise be wrapped around a drink. There certainly shouldn’t be any flashing fruit machines giving you the glittering glad-eye. Being served should involve orderly queuing and never, under any circumstances, a QR code.

“There should be beer, wine and spirits, offered without the tyranny of too much choice. There should be nuts and crisps. There should, preferably, be some kind of dog and a piano. If the dog plays the piano, that’s even better. And, ultimately, there should be no compelling reason to leave.”

The Oxford Bar, which features in Edinburgh crime writer Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels, has been named as one of the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs'.

Of the dozen UK pubs selected, The Oxford Bar, a no frills boozer housed within an original Georgian dwelling on Edinburgh’s Young Street, claimed second spot.

In its description of the iconic New Town bar, National Geographic wrote: “Auld Reekie is littered with lovely locals, ideal for those seeking refuge from the rain. But few commit themselves so steadfastly to plain and unfussy ‘pubbery’ quite like The Oxford Bar, famously frequented by novelist Ian Rankin and his fictional detective inspector John Rebus.

“Refreshingly clean of Caledonian cliches and attracting every kind of character Edinburgh has to offer, it’s a great place to perch at the bar with beer or whisky in hand.”