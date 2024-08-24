Famous Edinburgh pub which features in Ian Rankin Rebus novels at No.2 on UK's '12 Perfect Pubs' list

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Jan 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2024, 14:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
National Geographic Traveller reckons Ian Rankin’s favourite Edinburgh pub is among the UK’s best

National Geographic Traveller says it was looking for “proper pubs” where drinkers can get a little bit of peace and quiet as they enjoy their pint.

The respected publication added: “In such a pub, there should be no loud music, no spirit-sapping Sky Sports and ideally no fancy food that requires holding cutlery in a hand that could otherwise be wrapped around a drink. There certainly shouldn’t be any flashing fruit machines giving you the glittering glad-eye. Being served should involve orderly queuing and never, under any circumstances, a QR code.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There should be beer, wine and spirits, offered without the tyranny of too much choice. There should be nuts and crisps. There should, preferably, be some kind of dog and a piano. If the dog plays the piano, that’s even better. And, ultimately, there should be no compelling reason to leave.”

The Oxford Bar, which features in Edinburgh crime writer Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels, has been named as one of the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs'.The Oxford Bar, which features in Edinburgh crime writer Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels, has been named as one of the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs'.
The Oxford Bar, which features in Edinburgh crime writer Ian Rankin's Inspector Rebus novels, has been named as one of the UK's ‘12 perfect pubs'.

Of the dozen UK pubs selected, The Oxford Bar, a no frills boozer housed within an original Georgian dwelling on Edinburgh’s Young Street, claimed second spot.

In its description of the iconic New Town bar, National Geographic wrote: “Auld Reekie is littered with lovely locals, ideal for those seeking refuge from the rain. But few commit themselves so steadfastly to plain and unfussy ‘pubbery’ quite like The Oxford Bar, famously frequented by novelist Ian Rankin and his fictional detective inspector John Rebus.

“Refreshingly clean of Caledonian cliches and attracting every kind of character Edinburgh has to offer, it’s a great place to perch at the bar with beer or whisky in hand.”

Related topics:EdinburghIan RankinPubsSky Sports

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.