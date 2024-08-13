Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The finalists for the 2024 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards have been announced – and plenty of Edinburgh venues are in the running for prizes.

Established in 1995, the annual Scottish Bar and Pub Awards (formerly the DRAM Awards) is Scotland’s longest running licensed trade awards.

In its 29th year, a host of prizes are up for grabs – including the Jameson Best Irish Bar, Brugal 1888 Cocktail Bar of The Year, Kopparberg New Bar of the Year, and the Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality. Awards are also up for grabs for individuals such as bartenders, managers, and up and coming entrepreneurs.

The winners will be crowned at a glitzy ceremony in Glasgow on Tuesday, August 27.

More than 20 Edinburgh venues are in the running for top prizes at the 2024 Scottish Bar and Pub Awards.

The finalist are:

Brugal 1888 Best Cocktail Bar of The Year: The Absent Ear - Glasgow; Kelvingrove Café - Glasgow; Nightcap - Edinburgh; The White House - Inverness; Benromach.

Whisky Bar of the Year The Malt Room - Inverness; The Piper Whisky Bar- Glasgow; The Pot Still- Glasgow; Tipsy Midgie Whisky Bar- Edinburgh.

Black Ivy & Montpeliers Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year: Shandy Martin: Dizzy Izzy’s - Edinburgh; Alex & Rachel Palumbo: Hey Palu - Edinburgh; Iain Reid: The Tap Yard - Glasgow; Jane Ross: The Mother Superior - Edinburgh.

Cold Town Craft Beer Bar of The Year: The Craftsman Company - Aberdeen; The Raven - Edinburgh; Salt Horse Beer Shop & Bar - Edinburgh; Shilling Brewing Co.- Glasgow.

Deanston Whisky Guru 2024: Dom Cummings; Colin Hinds; Gillian Kirkland; Jane Ross; Viki Stevenson.

Drinks Express Independent Pub Group of The Year: Cru Holdings; Kilderkin Group; Malones Irish Bars; The Rocks Leisure Group.

Dram Dog Friendly Pub of The Year: The Blue Blazer - Edinburgh; The Craw’s Nest - Carnoustie; The Ship - Irvine; The Torfin - Edinburgh.

De Kuyper Liqueurs Mixologist of The Year: Fowwaz Ansari - Bittersweet; John Clark - The White House; Johnny Morrison - VEGA; Carrie Smith - Hoot The Redeemer.

DRAM Casual Dining Award 2024: The Boathouse - Isle of Gigha; Bucks Bar - Glasgow; Our Place Annan - Annan; Tempura - Ayr.

Favela Lager Latin American Venue of The Year: Boteco Do Brasil - Glasgow; El Santo - Glasgow; Joao’s Place - Edinburgh; Topolabamba - Glasgow.

Hospitality Health Employer of The Year 2024: Apex Hotels; Buzzworks Holdings; Manorview Hotels; Signature Pub Group.

Inverarity Morton Scotland’s Best Drinks Offering: The Allison Arms - Glasgow; Killiecrankie House - Killiecrankie; Malo: Wine & Negroni Bar - Glasgow; Teuchters Landing - Edinburgh.

Jameson Best Irish Bar: Kitty O’Shea’s - Glasgow; Malones Aberdeen - Aberdeen; O’Marley’s - Dundee; Waxy O’Connors - Glasgow.

Kopparberg New Bar of The Year: Brunswick Book Club - Edinburgh; Encore - Edinburgh; The Physician - St Andrews; The Stravaigp - Ayr.

Molinari Hotel Bar of The Year: Cask and Clyde (DoubleTree by Hilton Glasgow Central) - Glasgow; Chop Grill & Bar (Sandman Signature Aberdeen Hotel) - Aberdeen; Hazel (AC Hotel Glasgow) - Glasgow; Lochrin Rooftop Bar (Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge) - Edinburgh; W Lounge (W Edinburgh) - Edinburgh.

Schweppes Bartender of The Year: Joseph Clancy: The Laurieston Bar - Glasgow; Hayden Fenton: Tarragon by Graham Mitchell - Aberdeen; Lucy George: Lucky Liquor Co. - Edinburgh; Marquis Smith: Stravaigin - Glasgow.

Sims Automatic Sports Bar of The Year: Fullbacks Sports & Pizza Bar - Milngavie, Glasgow; Hope & Vincent - Glasgow; Muligans Ayr - Ayr; The Tap Yard- Glasgow.

Media World Best Outdoor Area 2024: Black Ivy - Edinburgh; Cold Town House - Edinburgh; The Fox & Willow - Ayr; Outboard by Scotts - South Queensferry.

Staropramen Award for Outstanding Quality: Brewhemia - Edinburgh; The Guildford Arms - Edinburgh; Hugo’s Bar & Pavilion - Dalgety Bay; The Raeburn - Edinburgh.

Hotel Scotland Family Business of The Year 2024: The Ball Room Sports Bars; Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort; Vittoria Group; The Waterside Bistro.

Sunday Mail Pub of The Year (nominees: Finalists on August 18): The Albion - Satlcoats; The Allison Arms - Glasgow; The Barrelman - Dundee; Café Royal - Edinburgh; Craw’s Nest - Carnoustie; Four Mary’s - Linlithgow; MacGregor’s - Inverness; The Newton Bar - Millport; The Smokin’ Fox - Glasgow; The Torfin - Edinburgh.