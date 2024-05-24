Historic Edinburgh pub that opened in 1863 and is considered a 'local institution' wins prestigious award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stunning Edinburgh city centre venue crowned Scotland’s ‘Restaurant Bar of the Year'

One of Edinburgh's oldest and best loved pubs has picked up a prestigious national award.

It comes as the winners of the first ever Drink Awards Scotland are announced, with several businesses from the Capital claiming prizes across various categories.

The Cafe Royal, located just yards from bustling Princes Street, was crowned as ‘Restaurant Bar of the Year' at the awards, which look to celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers from across Scotland.

The Cafe Royal, on West Register Street in Edinburgh, was crowned as ‘Restaurant Bar of the Year' at the Drink Awards Scotland. Photo: The Cafe Royal

The ornate Victorian pub, popular with locals and tourists for its stunning interior, beat off competition from several venues around the country to claim the prize.

It is a deserved award for the beautiful bar on West Register Street, which opened in 1863, and was almost demolished in 1969 to extend the Woolworths store on Princes Street. Now considered something of a local institution, the entire building and its interior was listed in 1970.

Elsewhere at the awards, the Laird & Dog Inn, a family-friendly watering hole located in the Midlothian village of Lasswade, won the coveted Pub of the Year gong.

Red Squirrel, an independent gastropub on Lothian Road, claimed the Best of Edinburgh award, Stewart Brewing, in Loanhead, took the Microbrewery of the Year prize, and Dunbar’s Royal Mackintosh was crowned Hotel Bar of the Year.

Several other local businesses were highly commended – you can see the full list below.

A spokesperson for the Drink Awards Scotland 2024 said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs and restaurants that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences.

“We congratulate all of our winners and highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”

The winners of the Drinks Awards Scotland 2024 are:

Pub of the Year: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to MacSorley’s (Glasgow); Bar of the Year: The Piper Whisky Bar (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Guildford Arms (Edinburgh). Inn of the Year: Laird & Dog Inn (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to Royal Mackintosh (Dunbar); Gastro Pub of the Year: The Boudingait (Cupar), Highly Commended went to Red Squirrel (Edinburgh); Best Cocktail Bar: Blue Dog (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Rat Pack – Piano & Cocktail Bar (Edinburgh); Wine Bar of the Year: Billington’s of Lenzie (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to Grape & Grain (Aberdeen); Beer Garden of the Year: The Garden Bar (Inveraray), Highly Commended went to The Blackbird (Edinburgh); Pet Friendly Venue of the Year: The Garden Bar (Inveraray), Highly Commended went to The Red Deer (Glasgow)

Country Pub of the Year: The Portcullis (Stirling), Highly Commended went to The Snow Goose (Inverness); Family Friendly Venue of the Year: Junior’s Sports Bar and Lounge (Motherwell), Highly Commended went to Mharsanta – Scottish Restaurant & Bar (Glasgow); Sports Bar of the Year: Grace’s Irish Sports Bar (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to The Chanter (Edinburgh); Irish Pub of the Year: Kitty O’Shea’s (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to Finnegan’s Wake Edinburgh (Edinburgh); Karaoke Venue of the Year: :Katie’s Bar (Glasgow); Highly Commended went to The Wellington Bar (Falkirk) Team of the Year: Ancrum Cross Keys (Jedburgh); Highly Commended went to Williams Bros. Brewing Co. (Alloa); Live Music Venue of the Year: Hootananny (Inverness), Highly Commended went to Blue Dog (Glasgow); Best of Glasgow: Billington’s of Lenzie (Glasgow), Highly Commended went to MacSorley’s (Glasgow); Best of Edinburgh: Red Squirrel (Edinburgh), Highly Commended went to Panda & Sons (Edinburgh); Best of North: Copper DOG (Aberlour), Highly Commended went to The Auld Smiddy Inn (Pitlochry); Best of South: Tempest Brew Co (Galashiels), Highly Commended went to The Robert the Bruce (Dumfries)