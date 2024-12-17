An American tourist was left bemused after Edinburgh locals failed to answer a simple pub quiz question.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving in the Capital during the summer, Utah resident Brittany checked into the Tynecastle Park Hotel and then went out in search of food. The jet-lagged visitor soon found a nearby pub and walked in during a “very heated trivia night”.

Posting on social media platform Threads, Brittany said the pub quiz questions were hard – until a very easy final one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recalling the evening, she said: “In June, we flew into Scotland in the evening. After checking into our hotel (which was located on the top floor of a football stadium) we searched for food nearby and ended up finding a pub a few blocks away. When we walked in, they were just beginning a very heated trivia night. I was mentally participating as I ate. They were hard questions…until they got to the final one: ‘Who voices the donkey in the movie Shrek?’

“I thought it was a joke, but no group got it! For weeks after, I would just randomly ask friends (even complete strangers) in my home state if they knew the answer to this question. Without fail they all answered correctly. Utah is known as the nerdiest state, though, so is this just us with these Shrek factoids in our back packet – or do all Americans know?”

The baffled American said she lies awake at night “wondering how it is that Scottish people don’t watch Shrek, of all things. It feels like it should be their favourite?”

The post drew dozens of comments from Threads users, with one person saying: “As a Scot I can confirm that Shrek is huge here and most people do know that Eddie Murphy voiced Donkey. Your pub quiz was a strange anomaly.

Another wrote: “Been living in Scotland for 10 years and everyone I know loves Shrek. These people must have lived under a rock.”