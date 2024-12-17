American tourist in Edinburgh 'baffled' as pub quiz teams can't answer simple Shrek question
Arriving in the Capital during the summer, Utah resident Brittany checked into the Tynecastle Park Hotel and then went out in search of food. The jet-lagged visitor soon found a nearby pub and walked in during a “very heated trivia night”.
Posting on social media platform Threads, Brittany said the pub quiz questions were hard – until a very easy final one.
Recalling the evening, she said: “In June, we flew into Scotland in the evening. After checking into our hotel (which was located on the top floor of a football stadium) we searched for food nearby and ended up finding a pub a few blocks away. When we walked in, they were just beginning a very heated trivia night. I was mentally participating as I ate. They were hard questions…until they got to the final one: ‘Who voices the donkey in the movie Shrek?’
“I thought it was a joke, but no group got it! For weeks after, I would just randomly ask friends (even complete strangers) in my home state if they knew the answer to this question. Without fail they all answered correctly. Utah is known as the nerdiest state, though, so is this just us with these Shrek factoids in our back packet – or do all Americans know?”
The baffled American said she lies awake at night “wondering how it is that Scottish people don’t watch Shrek, of all things. It feels like it should be their favourite?”
The post drew dozens of comments from Threads users, with one person saying: “As a Scot I can confirm that Shrek is huge here and most people do know that Eddie Murphy voiced Donkey. Your pub quiz was a strange anomaly.
Another wrote: “Been living in Scotland for 10 years and everyone I know loves Shrek. These people must have lived under a rock.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.