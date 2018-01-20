Angry Leith residents show displeasure at dog fouling with rude sign

Disgruntled residents in Edinburgh have displayed their displeasure at the amount of dog fouling along the Water of Leith footpath by renaming the walkway.

An eagle eyed Twitter user spotted a new sign branding the path ‘Dogs***e Lane’ at the corner where it intersects with Sandport Place.

Dog fouling is a growing concern among residents in the Capital.

According to the 2017 Edinburgh People Survey, Leith and Leith Walk returned some of the least satisfied wards for how litter and dog fouling are handled and local councillor have faced calls for fresh action to tackle the problems.

John Hein, chairman of Leith Central Community Council, said the figures suggested the city council needed to do more, citing fly tipping as a particular problem in the area.

Speaking to the Evening News last year, he said: “You get lots of big items being put out in the cover of darkness and they’ll hang around for ages.”

Liberton/Gilmerton ward proved similarly dissatisfied with the state of its streets, with just 44 per cent of respondents saying they are happy with street cleaning.

Residents in Meadows/Morningside also returned higher satisfaction levels, with the survey showing three-quarters of residents (70 per cent) did not feel dog fouling was a common problem.

The survey revealed across Edinburgh satisfaction with the management of dog fouling improved by three per cent but remained low at 47 per cent. Transport and environment leader Lesley Hinds said the council recognised there was “always more to be done” to improve the state of Edinburgh’s streets.

