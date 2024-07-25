Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An Edinburgh bus gate camera which was installed to regulate through traffic on a residential street has been sliced in half this week - the second time in a year.

The bus gate at the end of Manse Road in Corstorphine is understood to have been vandalised on Monday, July 22. Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

The bus camera was previously cut down in July last year - two months after it came into operation, along with surrounding signage being damaged. After being reinstated, one of the camera’s wires was then snipped, prompting the council to cover the pole with anti-climb paint.

The bus gate camera on Manse Road in Edinburgh was cut down on July 22 | NW

The bus gate bans cars from entering a section of road at the junction with St John's Road at peak periods and has been a source of controversy since the scheme, known as Corstorphine Connections, was introduced in May 2023.

Vehicles that travel past the camera between 8am and 10am and 2.45pm and 6.30pm on weekdays are fined £100 which is reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. It was previously reported that the CCTV camera generated nearly £100,000 worth of fines in its first two months of operation.

Corstorphine Connections forms part of the Low Traffic Neighbourhood and aims to provide ‘a safer and more comfortable environment for residents’ in addition to reducing the amount of traffic on certain roads.

The Manse Road bus gate that forms part of the Low Traffic Neighbourhood scheme came into operation in May 2023 | NW

However since the scheme was adopted, campaigners have urged the council to remove the bus gate, arguing the bus camera has led to disruption and increased traffic in surrounding areas. Calls to remove the bus gate were voted down by councillors in November last year, allowing the CCTV to remain in place to conclude its 18-month trial.

Councillor Scott Arthur, transport and environment convener, said: "I'm extremely disappointed to see this new vandalism to the bus gate camera on Manse Road. This has been reported to Police Scotland who are investigating further.

"We have started the process for repairing the damage and the camera will put back into operation as soon as possible."