A man spoke out about the traumatic experience after he was knocked unconscious by a group of youths in balaclavas.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, was visiting Edinburgh from Stirling when the incident happened.

He explained: “One pulled a wheelie right in front of me to try and intimidate me and I shook my head at him.

"Him and the others then stopped and shouted something at me, which I responded to by saying "you shouldn't be here, this path is for cyclists and pedestrians".

"At this point one of them got off his bike and came up forehead to forehead with me shouting "what ya gonna dae!?".

"I stared him down and got into an argument with them.

"While arguing with the one who got off his bike, another sucker punched me in the face without any warning from the side."

The man was knocked unconscious and a full police enquiry has been launched. Read more here.

A local family is devastated after their car was one of four allegedly smashed by a brick overnight in an East Lothian town.

Diana McLuckie from Haddington posted the pictures on a local Facebook page asking anyone with information to come forward.

She wrote that she had arrived home to the Hopetoun Drive area of the town around midnight on Sunday night to find her car vandalised, adding that other cars in her area had been targeted too.

There were allegedly a group of several youths heard running through the street around the same time “causing a nuisance”. Read more here.

Police are seeking a teenager they wish to speak to in connection with a serious assault in Edinburgh.

Officers in the Capital released the image as they investigate the incident that took place around 7.20 pm on Sunday, July 17 around the Windsor Street area of the Capital.

A 24-year-old man was verbally abused and assaulted by two males, police said, and suffered facial injuries which required hospital treatment. Read more, and see the picture, here.

A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a fire in Portobello.

Emergency services were called to Portobello High Street early on Tuesday morning (September 20) after receiving reports of a fire within a property.

Officers have now confirmed that a 48-year-old woman has now been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Read more about it here.

A prankster who exposed himself at an Edinburgh tourist attraction has escaped being placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Callum Carlyle, 25, was in an optical illusion room with his partner at the popular Camera Obscura tourist spot when he decided to pull his genitals out in a “jokey” bid to make it look bigger.

But the stunt backfired when images from the room were beamed onto a screen in a nearby area where members of the public – including a 15-year-old schoolgirl – were watching on in August 2020.

The indecent joke was then reported to police and landed the “embarrassed” mechanic in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (September 20) where he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of breach of the peace. Read more here.

Edinburgh police have launched an investigation into an explained death at East Court.

Emergency services were called to East Court near Niddrie Mains Road on Tuesday afternoon (September 20) after receiving reports of the death of a 59-year-old woman.