The week started with two men being charged over an alleged assault on a man who shouted at Prince Andrew as he prepared to walk up the Royal Mile behind the Queen’s coffin.

The protester, said to have called Andrew “a sick old man”, was charged by police with breach of the peace.

But now two men, both 34, have also been arrested and charged after the incident on September 12 when the heckler appeared to be violently pulled to the ground.

A cyclist was taken to hospital after being struck by a van which failed to stop in East Lothian.

Police officers are appealing for information after the incident which happened shortly after 6.50 am Thursday before last on the A6094 Salters Road.

The 28 year old cyclist was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries, and police are seeking the van involved.

This week, officers released the image of two men they believe can assist their enquiries.

Edinburgh crime news: Here is a round up of crime stories from the Capital and Lothians this week

Officers are investigating a serious assault which happened around 3 am on Friday, April 22 at the taxi rank outside the Radisson Blu Hotel on the Royal Mile.

Detective Constable Gary Lipscombe, of Gayfield CID, said: “I would urge the men, or anyone who has any information relating to either of the men depicted in these images to make contact with police.

"Members of the public can contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 0291 of 22 April. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

Residents in a small Midlothian village have been left outraged after reports that a notorious sex attacker dubbed the ‘Da Vinci rapist’ has been moved into the community – near to a children’s playpark.

Robert Greens, who is responsible for one of the worst sex attacks in Scottish criminal history, has reportedly been provided with a house in Danderhall, just outside Edinburgh.

As reported in the Evening News, angry locals gathered on Monday evening (October 3) to protest that a suspected sex offender was living in the area.

While police have refused to confirm or deny that the man in question is Greens, a spokesman did confirm there was a gathering outside a property on Neatoune Court, Danderhall, at around 8.45pm, on Monday.

Officers said there were no arrests, and the group later dispersed.

Police are looking for witnesses, after a man was seriously assaulted in West Calder.

A 40-year-old man was walking near to Kirkgate, West Calder, on Monday, October 3, when he was approached by a man and assaulted.

The victim was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment of his injuries.