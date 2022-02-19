Monday

Police reported that they were called to the scene of a crash in Blackburn in the early hours of Monday morning.

The incident involved a car and a pedestrian.

Here is a round up of this week’s crime and breaking incidents in the Capital

The pedestrian, a 65-year-old man, was taken by ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with life threatening injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 23-year old was arrested on McLeod street in the Capital after drugs found in vehicle during search.

They recovered a quantity of drugs worth roughly £2,600.

Tuesday

A landmark victory in the courts saw the survivor raped by monks at Fife residential school awarded £1.4 million in damages.

The victim, known as AB, was sexually assaulted and beaten by Brothers Ryan, Farrell and Kelly at St Ninian’s School in Falkland, Fife.

A police appeal was launched in East Lothian after anti social behaviour in Haddington saw the emergency services called to the local Infant School.

A group of youths, described as being aged between 14-16 years old were reportedly rooting through Haddington Infant School’s bin store, before throwing items at the window of a nearby home.

Then, around 5.30 pm on Monday, the same group entered the fire door of the school’s kitchen which activated the fire alarm.

A man who attacked a cyclist with a blade and attempted to bite his face on an Edinburgh canal path was jailed.

The cyclist managed to fight off the attack by grabbing hold of the “serrated” blade with his hands and wrestled the weapon from the attackers grasp.

Wednesday

Nikolaos Karvounakis was sentenced to eight years and four months after planting a home-made device in Princes Street Gardens.

He appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

Edinburgh City Football Club banned a group of younger supporters from their games after a spate of anti-social behaviour.

In a statement released on Wednesday, they explained: "We tried to give them a chance to conduct themselves within our guidelines, but they didn’t, so we have no option but to ban them from out games.”

Thursday

Breaking news from London on Thursday; three Met Police officers were arrested over alleged racist and misogynistic messages with Sarah Everard's killer, Wayne Couzens.

Two serving Metropolitan Police officers and one former officer have been charged with sending grossly offensive messages on WhatsApp, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

A pensioner who was caught with large haul of child abuse images was jailed for 15 months.

Police have found the car of a missing man who disappeared from the Forth Road Bridge area in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

They had attended the scene throughout the night after a concern for person call and were unable to find him.

Music teacher, Matthew Birch was jailed after assaulting and raping vulnerable students in Edinburgh, Falkirk and Fife.

Matthew Birch was found guilty at the High Court in Glasgow of raping two girls, having sex with another and engaging in sexual activity with others, all while in a position of trust.

Friday

Another East Lothian appeal was launched after Yester Castle was broken into.

A woman was left with serious facial injuries after being attacked by a man in Edinburgh.

The 36-year-old victim flagged down a female taxi driver to ask for help after she was assaulted in Sighthill Last weekend.

