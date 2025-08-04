Watch as a Ryanair plane lands in Storm Floris’ strong winds at Edinburgh Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A video shows a Ryanair plane landing in Storm Floris’ “unseasonably strong and disruptive” winds on August 4.

SpottedEDI caught the Ryanair B737 EI-IHF BTS-EDI’s approach and landing and posted it to YouTube, adding that the pilots were doing a great job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office amber wind warning

A Met Office amber wind warning is in place until 23:00 on August 4, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Orkney Islands, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.

The warning reads: “Storm Floris will bring unseasonably strong and disruptive winds to much of Scotland during Monday.

Plane lands at Edinburgh Airport in Storm Floris’ strong winds. | YouTube / @SpottedEdi

“Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, expected. Longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected. Some roads and bridges closed. Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life. Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

“Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually strong west or northwesterly winds to much of Scotland during Monday. Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”