Edinburgh Airport Storm Floris: Watch moment Ryanair plane lands in “unseasonably strong and disruptive” winds
A video shows a Ryanair plane landing in Storm Floris’ “unseasonably strong and disruptive” winds on August 4.
SpottedEDI caught the Ryanair B737 EI-IHF BTS-EDI’s approach and landing and posted it to YouTube, adding that the pilots were doing a great job.
Met Office amber wind warning
A Met Office amber wind warning is in place until 23:00 on August 4, covering Central, Tayside and Fife, Grampian, the Orkney Islands, SW Scotland, Lothian Borders and Strathclyde.
The warning reads: “Storm Floris will bring unseasonably strong and disruptive winds to much of Scotland during Monday.
“Injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties. Some damage to trees and buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, expected. Longer journey times and cancellations, as road, rail, air and ferry services affected. Some roads and bridges closed. Flying debris could lead to Injuries or danger to life. Power cuts with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
“Storm Floris will bring a spell of unusually strong west or northwesterly winds to much of Scotland during Monday. Gusts of 50 to 70 mph are expected for many parts, and are likely to reach 80 to 90 mph on some exposed coasts, hills and bridges. Western coastal areas will see the highest gusts between late morning and early afternoon, the strongest winds then transferring to northeastern Scotland by late afternoon/early evening.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.