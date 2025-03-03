Edinburgh’s bus and tram fares will rise by 10 per cent next month – the first time Lothian has increased ticket prices in two years.

From Sunday, April 6, adult single bus and tram fares will increase from £2 to £2.20, child single fares from £1 to £1.10, with city day tickets costing £5.50 for adults and £2.75 for children.

It comes after Lothian invested over £24m in 50 new electric vehicles in the last two years, with plans to improve timetables and connectivity across a number of services from next month in addition to recruiting up to 30 new drivers.

Tickets prices for Edinburgh buses and trams will rise by 10 per cent on April 6, 2025 | Lothian Buses

Sarah Boyd, Managing Director at Lothian, said: “Since our last fares review in 2023, we have continued to see a rise in costs across all aspects of our business.

“With all fare revenue reinvested into the running of our business, the decision to increase fares at this time allows us to continue to prioritise investment in our fleet, our people and our wider customer offering.

“While no fare increase is ever welcome and we are aware of the cost pressures faced by our customers, Lothian fares continue to represent excellent value for money. As a fully commercial operator it is necessary to take these steps to safeguard the ongoing viability of our network and continue to set high standards of service delivery.”

Transport and environment convener, councillor Stephen Jenkinson said: “We’re incredibly lucky in Lothian to have an award-winning operator which continually provides great service to our city, employs many of our residents and drives economic growth and activity.

“The changes we’re seeing today recognise changing patterns of demand and will help deliver a better service to all bus users. I’m also conscious that fare rises are a difficult but necessary decision to take. We need to recognise the need for further future investment to retain and improve this integral part of our transport network.”

For more information, and to see all service changes and tickets prices you can visit the Lothian Buses website.