Edinburgh Christmas Market crowd go wild as loved-up couple get engaged in giant snow globe

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th Dec 2024, 15:40 GMT
The heartwarming moment a loved-up couple got engaged at Edinburgh's Christmas Market has gone down a storm on social media.

In the clip, a man proposes to his girlfriend at the popular festive snow globe on East Princes Street Gardens. As the groom-to-be goes down on one knee and presents a ring, a voice in the crowd is heard shouting: “Wedding proposal – and she said yes”. The crowd then erupts into applause and cheer rings out.

Scotland's picture-postcard Capital has always been a popular place for wedding proposals.

At Taylor Swift's first night at Murrayfield Stadium for her Eras Tour in June, a couple got engaged during one of her songs and the US superstar even congratulated them herself as fans caught it on camera.

Swift said: I'm pretty sure I just saw someone who got engaged. Did it happen? Yeah?

“Congratul“ations. Wow. Man that's amazing. Thank you for doing that at my concert. That's a big moment. Huge.”

A month later, during an Edinburgh Castle gig by Madness in July, the ska-pop legends halted paused their classic song it Must Be Love to present an onstage marriage proposal.

