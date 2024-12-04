A 37-year-old man has been charged after his dog bit a member of the public and a police officer in Edinburgh on Tuesday.

Officers were called to reports of a woman being bitten by a dog near Willowbrae Road shortly after 9am on Tuesday, December 3. A police officer was also bitten before the dog was later traced near Easter Road.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged and the woman did not require medical treatment. The dog was taken to a vet to be checked over.

The dog owner is expected to appear at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court today after he was charged with ‘various offences’.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 9.10am on Tuesday, December 3, to a report of a dog biting a woman in the Willowbrae Road area of Edinburgh.

“Officers attended and the dog also bit a male officer before running off. It was traced on a cycle path in the Easter Road area and taken to a vet to be checked over. The woman did not require medical treatment. The officer was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment and later discharged.

“A 37-year-old man, the owner of the dog, has been arrested and charged in connection with various offences. He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, December 4.”