Edinburgh and East Lothian skygazers capture beautiful photos of the Northern Lights
Incredible photographs show the Northern Lights turning the skies a beautiful pink and green in Edinburgh and East Lothian on Saturday October 18.
Seula Lee photographed the Aurora Borealis from Portobello Beach at around 23:00, with Orr Lzze capturing the phenomenon at 20:40 from Musselburgh.
Stu Ashley, from the Facebook group - Scotland’s Aurora Watch Help and Advice - photographed the Aurora Borealis near to Dunbar.
The Northern Lights were also photographed further north, with Louise West capturing them at around 20:30 in Allanfearn, just outside of Inverness, and Sara Parsons capturing around the same time in Lossiemouth.
Where exactly are the Northern Lights?
The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone". Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.
What are the best months to see the Northern Lights?
The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.
Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?
The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England. However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.
The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.