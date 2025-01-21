Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The finalists of the British Kebab Awards 2025 have been announced – and one Edinburgh venue is in the running for a prestigious prize.

Now in its 13th year, the awards will take place on February 26 at a ceremony in London, with takeaways up and down the country hoping to bring home titles in their respective categories.

Organisers say: “This isn’t just about trophies – it’s about celebrating an industry that brings communities together, supports thousands of jobs, and contributes over £2.8 billion annually to the UK economy.

“The awards highlight the profound way food shapes our identities and brings us closer, reminding us that every kebab tells a story of tradition, creativity, and community spirit.

“As the hospitality sector continues to evolve, the British Kebab Awards serves as a powerful platform to recognise the achievements of those who have redefined what it means to serve great food.”

In the Best Kebab House in Scotland category, Edinburgh's Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar will be hoping to scoop the crown for the second year in a row.

The popular Turkish eatery, located on Clerk Street, will go up against nine other Scottish kebab houses. You can see the full list of finalists below.

Best Kebab House in Scotland: BABS, Glasgow; Best Kebab and Pizza House, Arbroath; Best Kebab and Pizza House, Alloa; Hajar’s Shawarma, Glasgow; King Roj Shawarma, Glasgow; Memed Barbecue Grill & Meze Bar, Edinburgh; Polski Kebab, Motherwell; Shawarma King, Glasgow; Shawarma Star – Charcoal Grill, Glasgow; Spices, Bellshill.