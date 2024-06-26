Edinburgh restaurants: Shock closure of 'best Chinese restaurant in Edinburgh' leaves locals 'gutted'
The owners of Hau Han, a Chinese eatery located in Haymarket Terrace, shared the “bittersweet news” on social media.
The restaurant, which serves up British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong, will serve its last orders on Friday.
In a post on their Facebook page, the team wrote: “Hey everyone, we have some bittersweet news. After five amazing years, we’ve decided it’s time to close the doors at Hau Han.
“We're so grateful for all your support and the great times we've shared over the years. Our last evening of service will be this Friday 28th June. Thanks for everything and if you need a Hau Han fix before we go we hope to see you during the week!”
Locals reacted with sadness to the news, with many sharing their thoughts on the restaurant's Facebook page
One regular at Hau Han wrote: “So going to miss you guys. Thank you for keeping me fed over the years”.
Another customer said: “What a shame, it’s the best Chinese restaurant in town!”, while a third posted: “Sorry to hear this and gutted I can’t get one last Hau Han before you close”.
