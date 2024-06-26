Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Edinburgh restaurant has announced its shock closure on social media, leaving loyal customers feeling 'gutted'.

The owners of Hau Han, a Chinese eatery located in Haymarket Terrace, shared the “bittersweet news” on social media.

The restaurant, which serves up British-style Chinese food inspired by the dishes of Hong Kong, will serve its last orders on Friday.

In a post on their Facebook page, the team wrote: “Hey everyone, we have some bittersweet news. After five amazing years, we’ve decided it’s time to close the doors at Hau Han.

“We're so grateful for all your support and the great times we've shared over the years. Our last evening of service will be this Friday 28th June. Thanks for everything and if you need a Hau Han fix before we go we hope to see you during the week!”

Locals reacted with sadness to the news, with many sharing their thoughts on the restaurant's Facebook page

One regular at Hau Han wrote: “So going to miss you guys. Thank you for keeping me fed over the years”.