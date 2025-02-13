An Edinburgh pet shop seemingly frozen in time since closing 16 years ago has gone up for sale.

Pet & Things, on Duke Street in Leith, suddenly shut in 2008. At the time, the owners reportedly stuck a note in the window saying it wasn't worth them staying open because of the tram works.

A decade later, residents started speculating on social media about why it had never been bought over. The comments from the Reddit post were full of speculation as to the reasons for the closure, with several locals saying they found it “creepy” that the inside of the shop remained completely unchanged. One poster said the place had a “eerie” feel to it and they were “too sacred to look in the window”.

Now, however, Pet & Things has gone on the market.

A listing for the premises on Zoopla reads: “The unit comprises a single windowed retail unit arranged over the ground and basement of a 4-storey tenement.

“The unit is located within the Leith area of Edinburgh, approximately 2 miles north of the City Centre. More specifically the unit is located on the south side of Duke Street, close to its junction with Easter Road and opposite Leith Links. Nearby operators include Twelve Triangles, Nauticus Bar and Bombay Spice”.

