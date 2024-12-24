Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police in Edinburgh have renewed their appeal to help trace a student who has been missing for more over two weeks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Santra Saju, 22, from the South Gyle area of Edinburgh, was last seen 18 days ago. Her family said they are ‘worried sick’ and described her disappearance as ‘very out of character’.

Santra was last seen at the Asda store in Almondvale, Livingston, on Friday, December 6 between 9.10pm and 9.45pm. She had previously been in the Burnvale area earlier that evening around 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Santra Saju, 22, from Edinburgh, was last seen on December 6, 2024 | Police Scotland

She is described as being around 5ft 6 inches in height, of Indian ethnicity, of slim build, with short black hair. She was wearing a black jacket with a fur-lined hood, beige furry earmuffs and a black facemask. Enquiries have also revealed she had a black rucksack in her possession.

In a statement issued via Police Scotland, Santra’s family said: “It has been more than two weeks since Santra was last seen and we are worried sick, this is very out of character. We are desperate to know where she is and that she is safe.

“Santra, if you see this please call us or reach out to someone to let them know that you are safe. We urge anyone who may have seen Santra, or who has any information at all that might help trace her to contact police as soon as possible.”

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: "As time passes, concerns for Santra's wellbeing continue to grow, and we are conducting extensive enquiries in the Burnvale and surrounding areas to trace her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that Santra frequently wears a black face mask and believe she was wearing beige fluffy earmuffs when last seen. We also know that she picked up a black and white shopper-style bag from an address in Burnvale on Friday evening, but this was no longer in her possession when she entered the supermarket.

"We are continuing to review CCTV footage and conducting searches of the area. We urge anyone who may have seen Santra or someone matching her description to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3390 of Sunday, December 15.