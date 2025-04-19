Heartbroken Edinburgh chef opens up about closure of bakery ‘born out of a dream’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The heartbroken owner of a popular Edinburgh patisserie has opened up about its sad closure, admitting it's taken him two months to find the right words.

The Écosse Éclair shop on Easter Road shut its doors in March, but boss Can Misirlioglu has only now explained the reasons for pulling down the shutters.

Can, who was born in the Netherlands and raised in Turkey, opened Écosse Éclair in 2021. The only specialised choux pastry bakery in Scotland, it soon earned a reputation for being the place to go for delicious éclairs, bignès and coffees.

Opening the shop was a dream come true for Can, and he admits he took the decision to close with a “heavy heart”.

In an emotional post on Instagram, he wrote: “With a heavy heart, I'm announcing that Écosse Éclair is now permanently closed.

“In truth, we closed our doors about two months ago – but it’s taken me this long to find the right words. Words that could even begin to express how much this journey has meant to me.

“Five years ago, Écosse Éclair was born out of a dream – and from day one, I poured all my energy and love into it. Thanks to your support, I was able to turn that dream into a reality. Your encouragement, kind words, and loyalty helped me achieve more than I ever imagined.

“Being a perfectionist led me to create every single éclair with care, but it also turned me into a one-man team – chef, barista, owner, accountant and many more. After five intense years of wearing all those hats, my health began to suffer. Then, about two months ago, I accidentally turned off the freezer. Everything inside was lost. It felt like a sign – the final straw. I knew in that moment it was time to say goodbye.”

Can ended the post with a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who shared his journey with him. He wrote: “From me, and from my incredible family and friends who stood beside me through every moment of this journey – thank you. Figo and I will miss welcoming you into our little shop more than words can say.

“My wife insists I keep this account and turn it into a chef’s page, where I’ll share recipes from time to time – so please don’t unfollow.”

Can has now joined the team at St James Quarter bar and restaurant Duck & Waffle.

