How's this for a scoop? The top 10 places for ice cream in the UK have been revealed – and the number one spot is right here in Edinburgh.

Whether it is in a cone, tub, or partnered with a hot dessert, you can never go wrong with a good ice cream. And now, ahead of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday July 21, Betway has piled up the best spots to indulge yourself in the cold goods.

Measuring popularity by a unique index score – generated by the number of followers each location has racked up on Instagram, as well as Google and Tripadvisor reviews (with the lower the overall index score the higher the ranking), spots across Scotland and England came out on top of the rankings.

Mary's Milk Bar, a vintage-looking ice cream parlour located in the Grassmarket, secured first place on the list with an overall index score of four. Mary makes all the gelato and chocolate every morning. The flavours change each day and each season – but it's always delicious and there’s always a huge queue of locals and tourists waiting in line to taste the heavenly delights on offer.

Blackpool family-run business Notarianni's claimed second spot on the list. The fourth generation shop is known for its homemade Italian vanilla ice cream, which has been served to the same secret family for 90 years

Serving classic ice cream using fresh British cream and lots of homemade ingredients, Cheshire favourite Snugburys placed third

Located in Sheffield, Our Cow Molly Dairy Ice Cream ranked fourth, falling narrowly behind with an index score of 14. As another family-run business, they specialise in the quality of their product, whilst remaining grounded to their tradition as this place too is located on their family dairy farm.

Boho Gelato in Brighton completed the top five with an index score of 16, whilst spots across Cambridge, Huddersfield and Chippenham also ranked amongst the most delicious UK offerings.

Top 10 most popular ice cream places in the UK (index score created using figures from Tripadvisor, Google and Instagram): 1: Mary’s Milky Bar, Edinburgh; 2: Notarianni Ice Cream, Blackpool; 3: Snugburys, Cheshire; 4: Our Cow Molly Dairy Ice Cream, Sheffield; 5: Boho Gelato, Brighton; 6: Jack’s Gelato, Cambridge; 7: Dixons Milk Ices, Huddersfield; 8: Marshfield Farm Ice Cream, Chippenham; 9: Morelli's Gelato, Kent; 10: Roskillys, Cornwall, 10=:Wheelbirks Parlour, Stocksfield, 10=: Udderlicious Ice Cream, London.