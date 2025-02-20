Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark East Lothian pub and hotel is up for sale, after its owners announced their retirement after more than two decades in charge of the venue.

The Plough Tavern, located at Court Street in Haddington, has a public house on the ground floor, six letting bedrooms on the first and second floors, an enclosed beer garden to the side and rear, and a private car park.

The property is being offered for lease, with the agent describing it as “a superb opportunity for new enthusiastic owners to put their own stamp on this much loved and popular local business”.

A listing for the venue on RightBiz reads: “The Plough Tavern occupies a prominent and highly visible trading location on Court Street in the heart of the popular East Lothian town of Haddington.

“A superb opportunity now exists for new enthusiastic owners to put their own stamp on this much loved and popular local business. The business still trades from a durable base offering a popular public bar and a menu crammed with pub favourites. It is strongly felt that new owners will be able to build on this and enhance the business further.

“The Plough Tavern is ready for development for new owners to realise the true potential of the business. Enormous potential exists with much needed development of the letting bedrooms. A targeted ingoing to boost the rooms will immediately provide strong occupancy as well as repeat business which will filter to both the wet and food sides of the business.

“The Plough Tavern has been run by our client for the last 22 years. Our client is now at the stage where they would like to consider their retirement.”

