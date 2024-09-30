Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An exciting Edinburgh development set to open next month has announced a range of festive events including an immersive Christmas dining experience, cinema and surf lessons.

Lost Shore, Scotland’s first inland surf resort, will launch ‘The Lost Feast’ from December 4 to 20, which bosses say offers one of the most unique Christmas party options in the country.

The dining experience will see guests enter through a Narnia-inspired wardrobe before sitting down at communal tables under twinkling lights. Glasgow’s critically acclaimed restaurant, Five March has prepared a woodland-inspired sharing menu with award-winning mixologists serving a bespoke cocktail menu including non-alcoholic options.

Lost Shore Surf Resort near Edinburgh is expected to open in October | Lost Shore

Lost Shore surf resort in Ratho will also host a festive cinema screening Christmas classics from December 14 to 22. The Lost Cinema will screen films for all ages within a magical forest setting including The Snowman, Love Actually, It’s a Wonderful Life, Home Alone, The Polar Express, The Muppets Christmas Carol and Die Hard.

Guests can also take advantage of special offers on surf sessions at the inland wave pool and overnight stays in luxury lodges and pods.

Lauren Hyder, head of events and sales at Lost Shore, said:“There has been a trend in recent years of people wanting more from their festive night out, looking for unique and unforgettable experiences.

“We are excited to offer what might just be one of the most unique party packages in our first year of operation. From surf sessions to our winter wonderland dining experience, we’ve crafted a celebration that truly stands out for anyone looking to do something special this Christmas.

“We have an exciting calendar of events planned for the coming year, kicking off with an opening festival this August. Keep your eyes peeled for more information to come on that!”

Set to open in October, Lost Shore Surf Resort will host an opening festival to mark the resort’s official launch with a host of activities and experiences on offer.For more information you can visit the Lost Shore website and sign up to their newsletter.

The Lost Feast lunch package (between 12pm and 2.30pm) costs £45 per person with dinner and party night packages (between 6pm to 9pm) costing £49.50 per person. Lost Cinema tickets will go on sale soon with prices set at £14.50 for adults and £10 for children plus a booking fee.