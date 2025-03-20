New Edinburgh bar and restaurant to create 40 jobs as recruitment day is announced

A new Edinburgh restaurant and bar, which will create 40 new jobs, is getting ready to hold a recruitment drive.

As previously reported, Buzzworks Holdings is set to open a new Herringbone venue this May in the heart of Barnton, following on from the success of its sister venues already operating in Abbeyhill, Goldenacre and North Berwick.

Herringbone Barnton will offer guests the Herringbone’s cool but casual experience to one of the city’s most vibrant suburbs.

With a capacity of 110 guests indoors and an additional 20 in the outdoor seating area, the venue is designed to be a welcoming, all-day neighbourhood local. Guests can enjoy a central bar with adjacent high tables, a thoughtfully designed restaurant space split into two areas, and an inviting outdoor terrace with heaters and dog-friendly seating.

Located at 201-205 Whitehouse Road, the new venue sits on a historic site that has previously served as a retail unit, office space, and most recently, a Sainsburys store.

Now, the group – which has been named one of the best companies to work for in the UK – is on the lookout for talented individuals to join the team, including front-of-house, kitchen operations and senior chefs.

Herringbone will be hosting Recruitment Open Days for a range of roles on Thursday 20, Wednesday 26 and Thursday 27 March 2025, from 12pm – 6pm at Herringbone Goldenacre.

Anyone interested in a role at the venue can pop in at their leisure to find out more, with no prior booking necessary.

Ash Bairstow, operations director at Herringbone, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for us as we prepare to launch our latest addition to the Herringbone family.

“We’re all about providing our guests will warm hospitality and seasonally inspired food in a cool, contemporary surrounding, and we can’t wait to meet people who are excited about a career in hospitality to explore the roles we have on offer.

“As well as a whole host of full and part time front-of-house and mid to senior management level positions, we also have a range of exciting opportunities in our kitchen, from entry level to senior roles.

“We would especially urge any talented chefs with a passion for cooking to come along to our open day and learn more about a career with Herringbone and Buzzworks.

“We hope our recruitment events will give anyone who is interested in working at Herringbone a chance to learn more about the roles on offer while providing them a taste of what life at Buzzworks is like. We can’t wait to meet all the potential candidates.”

To find out more and to apply, visit www.belongatbuzzworks.com or send your CV to [email protected]

