News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
Parents jailed for murdering 10-month old baby on Christmas Day
Material found in Madeleine McCann reservoir search sent to Germany

Edinburgh buildings: Ten abandoned places in and around the city including war bunker and 'ghost' estate

From an abandoned lighthouse to an old psychiatric hospital here’s our pick of interesting sites with unique stories behind them.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 27th May 2023, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is such a beautiful city but once you get off the beaten track and away from the big tourist attractions, there is a wealth of forgotten buildings that you may not know are there. Some are creepy while others are just fascinating.

Here’s a look at ten of the most interesting ones including an old war bunker which is set to be restored and turned into a museum.

The historic property in the south west of the city was built in 1758 with sandstone from Redhall Castle. It was a children's home from the 1940s for three decades. Fenced off and boarded up, the former mansion's future is uncertain after plans to turn it into flats have not gone ahead.

1. Mansion and old children's home

The historic property in the south west of the city was built in 1758 with sandstone from Redhall Castle. It was a children's home from the 1940s for three decades. Fenced off and boarded up, the former mansion's future is uncertain after plans to turn it into flats have not gone ahead. Photo: EEN

Photo Sales
A beacon on the Firth of Forth this small lighthouse once sat on the edges of the Western breakwater guiding vessels through in all weathers, it has since fallen into decay. It has sadly been badly vandalised and left to disintegrate.

2. Abandoned lighthouse, Western Harbour breakwater

A beacon on the Firth of Forth this small lighthouse once sat on the edges of the Western breakwater guiding vessels through in all weathers, it has since fallen into decay. It has sadly been badly vandalised and left to disintegrate. Photo: Ginny Sanderson

Photo Sales
Buried 100ft below Corstorphine Hill, the Barnton Quarry bunker was once Scotland’s first lines of defence against the threat of nuclear war. Its existence remained unknown to many for decades. Under gradual restoration since it was sold in 2005, there are plans to open the three-storey site as a museum.

3. Secret Cold War Bunker buried below Corstorphine Hill

Buried 100ft below Corstorphine Hill, the Barnton Quarry bunker was once Scotland’s first lines of defence against the threat of nuclear war. Its existence remained unknown to many for decades. Under gradual restoration since it was sold in 2005, there are plans to open the three-storey site as a museum. Photo: EEN

Photo Sales
The former George Cinema in Bath Street, Portobello, was an expansive complex with a skittle alley, billiards tables, and a clutch of shops with a large auditorium. It closed and was converted into a bingo hall in 1972. A local campaign was launched in 2023 to save the C-listed building from ruin after it has lain empty for seven years.

4. Former George Cinema

The former George Cinema in Bath Street, Portobello, was an expansive complex with a skittle alley, billiards tables, and a clutch of shops with a large auditorium. It closed and was converted into a bingo hall in 1972. A local campaign was launched in 2023 to save the C-listed building from ruin after it has lain empty for seven years. Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Edinburgh