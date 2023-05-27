From an abandoned lighthouse to an old psychiatric hospital here’s our pick of interesting sites with unique stories behind them.
Edinburgh is such a beautiful city but once you get off the beaten track and away from the big tourist attractions, there is a wealth of forgotten buildings that you may not know are there. Some are creepy while others are just fascinating.
Here’s a look at ten of the most interesting ones including an old war bunker which is set to be restored and turned into a museum.
1. Mansion and old children's home
The historic property in the south west of the city was built in 1758 with sandstone from Redhall Castle. It was a children's home from the 1940s for three decades. Fenced off and boarded up, the former mansion's future is uncertain after plans to turn it into flats have not gone ahead. Photo: EEN
2. Abandoned lighthouse, Western Harbour breakwater
A beacon on the Firth of Forth this small lighthouse once sat on the edges of the Western breakwater guiding vessels through in all weathers, it has since fallen into decay. It has sadly been badly vandalised and left to disintegrate. Photo: Ginny Sanderson
3. Secret Cold War Bunker buried below Corstorphine Hill
Buried 100ft below Corstorphine Hill, the Barnton Quarry bunker was once Scotland’s first lines of defence against the threat of nuclear war. Its existence remained unknown to many for decades. Under gradual restoration since it was sold in 2005, there are plans to open the three-storey site as a museum. Photo: EEN
4. Former George Cinema
The former George Cinema in Bath Street, Portobello, was an expansive complex with a skittle alley, billiards tables, and a clutch of shops with a large auditorium. It closed and was converted into a bingo hall in 1972. A local campaign was launched in 2023 to save the C-listed building from ruin after it has lain empty for seven years. Photo: Contributed