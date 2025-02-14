How Edinburgh ranks as Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live' are named

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 14th Feb 2025, 04:00 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST

Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live' have been named – find out where Edinburgh ranks on the list.

It comes as property experts at Rightmove asked residents across Britain how they feel about their area. The study was completed by over 35,000 people.

Residents shared their opinions on topics such as how proud they feeI about where they live, their sense of belonging, community spirit, whether they can be themselves, whether they can earn enough to live comfortably in their area, public transport, sports and recreation, green spaces and artistic and cultural activities.

Woodbridge in Suffolk topped the list of the happiest places to live in Britain for the first time, while Stirling came top in Scotland.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live', according to Rightmove.

Browse our gallery to see the Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live', according to Rightmove. Photo: Pixabay

1. Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live'

Browse our gallery to see the Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live', according to Rightmove. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Regional rank (across Scotland): 1. National Rank (across Britain): 12.

2. Stirling

Regional rank (across Scotland): 1. National Rank (across Britain): 12. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Regional rank: 2. National Rank: 35.

3. Dumfries

Regional rank: 2. National Rank: 35. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Regional rank: 3. National Rank: 39.

4. Perth

Regional rank: 3. National Rank: 39. Photo: Third Party

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsScotlandEdinburghRightmoveBritainSuffolk
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice