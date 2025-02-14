How Edinburgh ranks as Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live' are named

It comes as property experts at Rightmove asked residents across Britain how they feel about their area. The study was completed by over 35,000 people.

Residents shared their opinions on topics such as how proud they feeI about where they live, their sense of belonging, community spirit, whether they can be themselves, whether they can earn enough to live comfortably in their area, public transport, sports and recreation, green spaces and artistic and cultural activities.

Woodbridge in Suffolk topped the list of the happiest places to live in Britain for the first time, while Stirling came top in Scotland.

Scroll through our picture gallery to see the Scotland's 15 'happiest places to live', according to Rightmove.

