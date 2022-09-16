An elaborate state funeral will be held for Queen Elizabeth II following her death on September 8.

The 96-year-old was the longest reigning British monarch, and the nation has joined in mourning for Her Majesty.

As she died in Balmoral, her cortege travelled through Scotland and services were held in Edinburgh as the Queen’s coffin lay in state at The Palace of Holyroodhouse and St Giles’ Cathedral.

Final preparations for the Queen's funeral at HMS Collingwood (Picture: MoD/Crown /SWNS)

Now, her body has been transported to London, and thousands of people have queued to see her coffin at Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral.

A number of Edinburgh venues will be airing the historic service. Here’s everything we know.

When is the Queen’s state funeral in London?

The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday (September 19) at Westminster Abbey in central London. To mark the occasion, it has been declared a Bank Holiday.

More than 1,000 sailors and Royal Marines are undergoing final preparations for their pivotal role in the Queen's funeral (MoD/Crown /SWNS)

Key timings for the service have been released, and it is expected proceedings will begin from 11am.

Before then, the Queen’s coffin will be taken from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey by the Royal Navy’s state gun carriage at about 10.44am.

Among the dignitaries expected at the service will be world leaders, from President Joe Biden to Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Where is showing the Queen’s funeral in Edinburgh?

In Edinburgh, a big screen will be set up in Holyrood Park, close to the Queen’s royal residence in Scotland, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

It will show the BBC’s coverage of the event from 8am until 5pm. There will be no seats, so people are advised to bring blankets or chairs and to dress for the weather. Toilet facilities will be available.

People will also be able to watch the funeral at VUE cinemas in Edinburgh for free. Both the Omni Centre and Ocean Terminal cinemas will be screening the service – but there will be no concessions like popcorn and hotdogs. Instead, customers will be given a complimentary bottle of water.

Will the Queen’s funeral be on TV? What channel and what time?