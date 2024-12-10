Picturesque coastal town near Edinburgh is named as the 'second prettiest in the UK'

A town on the outskirts of Edinburgh has been named as the second prettiest in the UK.

It comes after the Telegraph travel experts ranked towns by their shop fronts, architecture and greenery, among other factors.

Lewes, in East Sussex, was crowned as the prettiest town in the UK in the article that praises its annual firework display, medieval streets and ‘radical and literary history’.

In the introduction to the piece, the Telegraph says: “If there’s something Britain does well, it’s towns. And we have a lot of them, almost 1,250 to be precise, across England, Scotland and Wales. There are well-heeled towns like Henley-on-Thames, market towns like Buxton, commutable towns like Harpenden, liveable towns like Altrincham and towns to film the perfect Hovis advert in, like Shaftesbury.

“But which are the prettiest towns in Great Britain? To find out, we called upon our experts across the country to give their verdict on the most beautiful settlements in the land. We asked each expert to rank their towns on the pleasantness of their shop fronts, historic architecture, low traffic/litter, stunning viewpoints and plentiful greenery, culminating in a score out of 50”.

People can read the full article at www.telegraph.co.uk, which places Queensferry, which sits on the shore in the shadow of the Forth Bridges, in second place.

In its praise of the ‘The Ferry’, the Telegraph says: “More commonly known as South Queensferry to delineate its location tucked on the Edinburgh flank of the Forth Bridges. Nowhere in the world boasts three such architecturally significant bridges from three successive centuries, which rise dramatically from the Firth of Forth’s narrows.

The bridges – the Forth Bridge is a Unesco World Heritage Site – imbue everything you do in Queensferry with a sense of drama, from strolling the cobbles of the elegant and deeply historic High Street, through to admiring the pastel-hued houses and enjoying the plethora of bridges-view cafes, bars and restaurants. It’s a heady mix swirling in the UK’s oldest still in-use Carmelite church, beaches and wee independent shops”.