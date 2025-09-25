Popeyes announces second Edinburgh restaurant opening this Autumn at Fort Kinnaird
Bringing a taste of New Orleans to Fort Kinnaird Retail Park, the all-new Popeyes will be the brand’s fourth restaurant opening in Scotland this year and the eighth in the country overall.
As part of ambitious plans to open more than 45 restaurants in the UK throughout 2025, the all-new venue will be located at 32 Fort Kinnaird near Newcraighalll.
This new restaurant follows the opening of the first Edinburgh Popeyes restaurant at Princes Street earlier this year, with large queues forming to get a taste of New Orleans in Scotland’s Capital for the first time, with some chicken lovers camping overnight to get to the front of the queue.
The new restaurant will open with the full Popeyes menu, including fan favourites such as the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Tenders, Signature Chicken Wraps and the popular Saucin’ Boneless range - which were a new addition to the menu earlier this year.
The new restaurant will seat 80 guests indoors with a further 24 seats outside, as well as offering four kerbside Park and Serve bays for online order collection. Its opening will also deliver a welcome boost to the local economy with the creation of 67 new jobs.
Tom Crowley, Popeyes UK chief executive officer, said: “With a few successful West Coast launches under our belt in Scotland, we’re delighted to be expanding into the South-East with the opening of Popeyes Fort Kinnaird restaurant this Autumn.
“The fantastic response to our Princes Street launch back in March showed there’s a real appetite for the authentic Louisiana flavours we bring to this side of Scotland, and I’m confident our new restaurant will be just as popular.”
Each piece of Popeyes chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a signature blend of Louisiana herbs and spices, then hand-breaded and battered for that “world-famous ‘shatter crunch”.
Popeyes will also be serving up its breakfast menu from 8am to 10am. Packed with British breakfast classics with a New Orleans twist, the menu features the Big Cajun Roll, Cajun Hash Browns and Nutella-topped buttermilk biscuits.