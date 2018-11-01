Scottish man’s crotch ‘smeared in peanut butter’ before dog bit off his genitals

A man whose genitals were bitten off by a dog had them smeared in ‘peanut butter or another food spread’ before the horror attack, it has been reported.

The unidentified man, aged 22, was put into an induced coma at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh after the mauling in a Haddington flat on 7 October in East Lothian.

Emergency services found the man unconscious and lying fully clothed in a pool of his own blood with an Old English Bulldog, which was also covered in the man’s blood.

READ MORE: Dog bit off man’s genitals in East Lothian horror attack

A police source has explained to The Times that they believe the man was alone in the room with the dog, although there were others present in the property.

They added that ‘peanut butter or another food spread’ had been applied to his crotch area prior to the attack.

READ MORE: Dog which bit off Haddington man’s genitals is ‘absolute angel’

Now conscious after being transferred to the Western General, the man has been assisting police with their inquiries.

The man’s organs could not be reattached after being consumed by the dog.

No individuals have been charged in connection with the incident.

The dog, understood to have been called Biggie, was put down two weeks ago.

READ MORE: Dog which bit off Haddington man’s genitals to be put down

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The owner of the dog believed to have been involved voluntarily signed documentation consenting to [its] the destruction. This [took] place after dialogue between the Crown Office, Scottish SPCA and the East Lothian council dog warden.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital