Take a look inside Scotland’s Home of the Year 2025 as stunning house wins BBC series

Hilltop House near Pitmedden, Aberdeenshire – a bright, contemporary home built on the natural footprint of the surrounding farm steading – beat off competition from five other finalists in the finale of the popular BBC Scotland series, screened on Monday evening (June 2).
Home to Jessica Zanoni and husband Chris Labrooy, their teenage son Chase (18) and dogs Enzo and Dino, Hilltop House fuses together mid-century and Californian cool style, creating a dream home for all the family, full of character. Designed by Jessica and Chris, the home is filled with colourful statement pieces from bright yellow sofas to a pastel pink bathroom. Chris and Jessica – who run their own art business – are inspired by nature and led by sustainable design principles, purchasing items which will last for decades.
Homeowner Jessica is thrilled Hilltop House won the coveted title. She said: “It has been such a lovely experience all around, and to win it has been fantastic. After watching the shows and getting to see our competition in detail, it really must have been a hard decision to make!”
Husband Chris addeed: “It's great to win. The house is a reflection of our tastes and personalities and we are proud of what we have created.”
SHOTY Judge and interior designer, Anna Campbell Jones believes Hilltop House is a very worthy winner of the prestigious title. He said: “This home managed to feel perfect in every way whilst still feeling like a place where real people live. I particularly loved the way their art was reflected in their choices of colour and furniture managing to create the perfect balance between playfulness and sophistication.”
Take a look through our photo gallery to see inside Hilltop House – and let us know your thoughts on this year's winning property in the comments section.
The eighth series of Scotland’s Home of the Year will begin filming from June. For more information on how to enter, head to bbc.co.uk/shoty for full terms and conditions.
