Edinburgh has been basking in glorious sunshine for days now, but sadly, all good things must come to an end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The good news is, the sunny spell is set to continue a little longer. The bad news is, the BBC weather experts reckon cooler temperatures are in the post.

Monday (May 19) will be a tad cooler than the weekend, with highs of 15C. There will be bright sunshine for most of the day, however, while Tuesday (May 20) is set to be another scorcher, with temperatures reaching 19C.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday (May 21) also sees bright sunshine, with highs of 17C, and Thursday (May 22) follows a similar path, with the mercury reaching 15C.

That's as good as it gets, though, because come Friday (May 23) the Capital will see the first rainfall in quite some time. And the showers will continue into the weekend, with Saturday (May 24) and Sunday (May 25) seeing plenty of wet weather. The good news is, the temperatures will remain around the 15C mark.

So there you have it, folks. Hit the beer gardens while you can – but don't put your raincoats in the attic just yet.