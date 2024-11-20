Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The UK’s snowiest cities have been revealed – and it’s good news for anyone still hoping to see the fluffy white stuff fall in Edinburgh. Indeed, not only is Auld Reekie the frostiest city in the UK – it is also one of the snowiest.

According to figures put together by Leonardo Hotels, using Met Office data, Sheffield is the UK city which sees the most snow, with an average of 11 snow-filled days each year. That's two more than its nearest rivals, Birmingham and Newcastle, each with nine.

Edinburgh and Leeds are tied for fourth place, with each city getting on average eight days of snow each year.

At the other end of the scale, Plymouth and Southampton are the least likely to experience snow, with snow falling just one day per year on average.

A fell runner runs through the snow on the summit of Arthur's Seat in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.

The snowiest place of all in the UK is Cairngorms National Park in Scotland, which gets an average 76 days of snow each year. The Shetland Islands gets on average 64 days of snow, with Fair Isle getting 62 and Orkney 59.

While Sheffield might be the UK's snowiest city, it is far from the frostiest. It gets on average nine days of frost a year, compared with 16 in Edinburgh, 15 in Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, and 14 in Birmingham.

Parts of Britain have been covered in snow in recent days – and the Met Office said it will continue to fall this weekend as it issued weather warnings.

A yellow weather warning for frequent snow showers and possible hail is in place in many parts of north and west Scotland, from Wednesday morning to midday on Thursday.

Between 2cm and 5cm (up to 2in) of snow is expected widely and it could reach 10cm in some parts of the north-west mainland, with higher ground seeing 15cm to 20cm (up to 7.8in), the Met Office said.

So far, Edinburgh hasn’t seen a drop of snow – and that looks likely to continue for the time being.

The temperature on Saturday, November 23 in Edinburgh is set to fluctuate between 1C and 4C, with heavy rain forecast between 12pm and 3pm. Lights showers are expected for the rest of the day.

Sunday is set to be slightly warmer with a low of 6C degrees and a high of 8C. Following light showers in the morning, Edinburgh is forecast to have sunny and cloudy intervals for the rest of the weekend.