A West Lothian couple have welcomed Scotland’s first Christmas baby of 2024 - but only after their little bundle of joy decided to crash movie night.

Anne-Marie Hunt and Gordon Wilson, from Livingston, had just got comfy on the sofa and were starting to watch a festive film when Anne-Marie went into labour.

Born 6lbs 7oz at 5.16am in St John’s Hospital in Livingston, the pair are still to decide on a name for their little bundle of joy, who wasn't due until January 2

A bit further along the M8, Alyshia Glen of Bellshill and her partner Daniel McGhee met their daughter for the first time at 1.35am on Christmas Day. The little one weighed in at 8lbs 6oz at University Hospital Wishaw.

Minutes later, at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow, Emma McLaughlin gave birth to her daughter Kiara Rose at 1.48am. Kiara tipped the scales at 8lbs 6oz.

Katarzyna Wojcik delivered her own little girl a few hours later at 4.16am at a weight of 6lbs 5oz. The baby’s father is Krisztian Poth.

Lauren Breach also welcomed baby Ollie, weighing just shy of 8lbs, at 7.49am at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.