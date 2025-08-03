Edinburgh Retro: 27 great pictures of eating out in the Capital in the early 1990s

By Ian Swanson
Published 3rd Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

When it comes to eating out, we’re spoilt for choice in Edinburgh. There are so many restaurants, bistros, cafes and bars offering good food for visitors and locals alike.

Here are some old photos carefully selected from the Evening News archive, showing some of the eateries which were popular places to go in the early 1990s.

Turn the clock back 30 years and scroll through the pictures to get a flavour of what the Capital’s restaurant scene was like three decades ago.

Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990.

1. Pierre Victoire, Union Street

Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

Photo Sales
Scotland international rugby players Alex brewster, Peter Dods, Gary Armstrong and Damian Cronin having a cup of tea in the restaurant at Edinburgh airport before leaving for their match in Dublin, February 1990.

2. Cuppa for rugby stars

Scotland international rugby players Alex brewster, Peter Dods, Gary Armstrong and Damian Cronin having a cup of tea in the restaurant at Edinburgh airport before leaving for their match in Dublin, February 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Photo Sales
Exterior of the Tex Mex restaurant in Hanover Street, Edinburgh, September 1991.

3. Tex Mex, Hanover Street

Exterior of the Tex Mex restaurant in Hanover Street, Edinburgh, September 1991. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait

Photo Sales
Skippers Bistro, Leith, in June 1991. It was one of several new bar/restaurant/cafes opening in Leith in the early Nineties.

4. Skippers Bistro, Leith

Skippers Bistro, Leith, in June 1991. It was one of several new bar/restaurant/cafes opening in Leith in the early Nineties. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Nostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice