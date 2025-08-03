1. Pierre Victoire, Union Street
Three women having lunch in the Pierre Victoire French restaurant in Edinburgh's Union Street, April 1990. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton
2. Cuppa for rugby stars
Scotland international rugby players Alex brewster, Peter Dods, Gary Armstrong and Damian Cronin having a cup of tea in the restaurant at Edinburgh airport before leaving for their match in Dublin, February 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Tex Mex, Hanover Street
Exterior of the Tex Mex restaurant in Hanover Street, Edinburgh, September 1991. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait
4. Skippers Bistro, Leith
Skippers Bistro, Leith, in June 1991. It was one of several new bar/restaurant/cafes opening in Leith in the early Nineties. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.