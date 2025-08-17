There are pictures of Sean Connery - and his family - as well as Stephen Fry and Rudolf Nureyev, not to mention singers Barry Manilow and Vanilla Ice.
And there are also pictures of the Empire Theatre as a bingo hall before it was transformed into the Festival Theatre.
1. National Youth Music Theatre
Some of the cast from the National Youth Music Theatre Fringe production of Pal Joey during the Edinburgh Festival 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
2. Look Back in Anger
Rosaleen Pelan (Alison), Stuart McQuarrie (Cliff) and Phil Smeeton (Jimmy Porter) in a production of John Osborne's play Look Back in Anger at the Lyceum theatre in Edinburgh, March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Grassmarket Project
Terry Rigby rehearses in Edinburgh's Grassmarket in 1990 for 'Glad', the first production by the Grassmarket Project, which took their actors and theatre staff from homeless people living in the area. Based on their experience, the play presented “an uncompromising description of homelessness”. | TSPL Photo: Ian Rutherford
4. Forth Children's Theatre
Forth Children's Theatre group won an Evening News Capital Award for their production of Oliver! during the 1990 Festival. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton