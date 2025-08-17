Edinburgh Retro: 39 fascinating photos of theatre life in the early 1990s, including Sean Connery and family, Rudolf Nureyev and bingo

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Aug 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s theatre life is always lively - both inside and outside the Festival.

Here are some fascinating photos selected from the Evening News archives which give a flavour of what was happening on Edinburgh’s theatre scene in the early 1990s.

There are pictures of Sean Connery - and his family - as well as Stephen Fry and Rudolf Nureyev, not to mention singers Barry Manilow and Vanilla Ice.

And there are also pictures of the Empire Theatre as a bingo hall before it was transformed into the Festival Theatre.

Scroll through and get a taste of theatre in Edinburgh three decades ago.

Some of the cast from the National Youth Music Theatre Fringe production of Pal Joey during the Edinburgh Festival 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Rosaleen Pelan (Alison), Stuart McQuarrie (Cliff) and Phil Smeeton (Jimmy Porter) in a production of John Osborne's play Look Back in Anger at the Lyceum theatre in Edinburgh, March 1990. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

Terry Rigby rehearses in Edinburgh's Grassmarket in 1990 for 'Glad', the first production by the Grassmarket Project, which took their actors and theatre staff from homeless people living in the area. Based on their experience, the play presented “an uncompromising description of homelessness”. | TSPL Photo: Ian Rutherford

Forth Children's Theatre group won an Evening News Capital Award for their production of Oliver! during the 1990 Festival. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

