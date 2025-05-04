They have played host to big names like music superstar Elton John, American rock icon Tina Turner and Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, as well as hundreds of lesser known actors, dancers and musicians.
Theatres are an essential part of the city's fabric and integral to the Capital's cultural scene.
1. David Rintoul in Thrie Estaits
David Rintoul as the King Humanitie in Ane Satyre of the Thrie Estaitis at the Assembly Hall, Edinburgh International Festival, August 1984 | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald
2. Four Fringe Firsts
British actor Frank Finlay (third from left) presents four Fringe First awards to (from left:) Jim Addison and David Ward (Bankhead Youth Theatre), John McGrath and Nick Ward, in September 1983. On the right of picture is Michael Dale, Fringe administrator. | TSPL Photo: Norman Wilson
3. Livingston Players
The Livingston Players amateur dramatic society production of Walk Into My Parlour at the Mews Theatre, Howden Park Centre, in April 1983. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry
4. Jousting in Parliament Square
Remould Theatre's Eric of the Round Table jousting in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1983. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan
