Edinburgh Retro: 29 great pictures of city's theatres in the mid-1980s, including Elton John and Tina Turner

By Ian Swanson
Published 4th May 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh's theatres have attracted a wide variety of performers over the years - from international stars to local amateur drama groups.

They have played host to big names like music superstar Elton John, American rock icon Tina Turner and Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev, as well as hundreds of lesser known actors, dancers and musicians.

Theatres are an essential part of the city's fabric and integral to the Capital's cultural scene.

Here are some fascinating black and white photos, selected from the Evening News archive, of shows, stars and staging from 40 years ago.

Scroll through the old pictures and get a flavour of what was happening on stage in the mid-1980s.

David Rintoul as the King Humanitie in Ane Satyre of the Thrie Estaitis at the Assembly Hall, Edinburgh International Festival, August 1984

1. David Rintoul in Thrie Estaits

David Rintoul as the King Humanitie in Ane Satyre of the Thrie Estaitis at the Assembly Hall, Edinburgh International Festival, August 1984 | TSPL Photo: Alan Macdonald

British actor Frank Finlay (third from left) presents four Fringe First awards to (from left:) Jim Addison and David Ward (Bankhead Youth Theatre), John McGrath and Nick Ward, in September 1983. On the right of picture is Michael Dale, Fringe administrator.

2. Four Fringe Firsts

British actor Frank Finlay (third from left) presents four Fringe First awards to (from left:) Jim Addison and David Ward (Bankhead Youth Theatre), John McGrath and Nick Ward, in September 1983. On the right of picture is Michael Dale, Fringe administrator. | TSPL Photo: Norman Wilson

The Livingston Players amateur dramatic society production of Walk Into My Parlour at the Mews Theatre, Howden Park Centre, in April 1983.

3. Livingston Players

The Livingston Players amateur dramatic society production of Walk Into My Parlour at the Mews Theatre, Howden Park Centre, in April 1983. | TSPL Photo: Bill Henry

Remould Theatre's Eric of the Round Table jousting in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1983.

4. Jousting in Parliament Square

Remould Theatre's Eric of the Round Table jousting in Parliament Square during Edinburgh Festival 1983. | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

