Arne Slot has explained Andrew Robertson’s slow start to the campaign

Scottish football fans are preparing for the final weekend of Premiership action before the international break as Hibs play host to St Mirren while Hearts travel to Rangers.

The two capital clubs both occupy the bottom two places in the Premiership table at this early stage, with Hibs failing to win in seven matches and Hearts winning two of their opening four under new boss Neil Critchley.

Both clubs will be desperate to go into the international break on a high before Scotland’s upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland.

With that in mind, we round up all of the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership along with Steve Clarke’s international squad. Celtic have enjoyed an excellent start to their Premiership title race and are unbeaten in their opening 10 matches with nine victories and one draw.

In this period, they have scored an incredible 29 goals, with nearly a third of those involving winger Nicolas Kuhn.

The winger arrived in January from Rapid Vienna, and after some bedding in process and a solid pre-season, has started this campaign in excellent form, with three goals and five assists in nine Premiership matches this season - adding to the four goals and four assists he has in three Scottish League Cup games.

Overall, Kuhn has seven goals and 10 assists this term, making him the subject of interest from a number of team’s south of the border, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Last week, Plettenberg described a transfer for Kuhn as ‘one to watch’ over the summer, while on Monday, he elaborated on this by posting on X:“Several Premier League clubs have already inquired about Nicolas Kühn, thanks to his strong performances at Celtic. So far this season, he has scored 7 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions. Up next is the crucial Champions League match against RB Leipzig.

“He is under contract until 2029, with a price valuation over €10m. The 24y/o right-winger is definitely one to watch for the summer transfer window.”

Andrew Robertson given clear path back to Liverpool first team

Scotland captain Andrew Robertson has had a difficult start to the season with Liverpool following the appointment of Arne Slot over the summer.

The 78-time international, was left out of the starting lineup by Slot for Saturday’s Premier League match against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Slot revealed that Robertson played through the pain barrier towards the end of last season after injuring his ankle while on Scotland duty back in March, and that he was unable to fully take part in his pre-season plans as he implemented a new tactical approach after taking over the reins from Jurgen Klopp in June.

The Dutchman claims that missing pre-season has hampered Robertson’s progress but is adamant that he will return to his best form in the near future.

Slot explained, via The Scotsman: “I think his current situation is what you can expect if a player misses out on pre-season and a new manager comes in – you miss quite a lot,” Slot said ahead of Saturday’s match. “You have to go into a programme where you’ve missed the base tactically, when it comes to us [a new management team], and physically as well.

“Then, when you start to play, maybe he thinks a bit too much because there are not many things different but in some situations we ask for a bit different positioning from a left-back. For me, he is a bit in that period of time where he is thinking: ‘OK, I’m here now, should I be here or there?’ The moment he stops thinking but is just acting on what we expect he will be fine.

“That, combined with the fact that Robbo has always been a great player for this club especially because he went up and down, up and down all the time. Therefore he needs to have some time because he missed out on pre-season to come back to that up-and-down, up-and-down full-back. I see him getting there more and more; that’s the good thing.”

Robertson is expected to start both of Scotland’s upcoming Nations League matches against Croatia and Poland after being included in Steve Clarke’s squad.