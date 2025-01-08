Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The latest transfer talk from the Premiership and beyond.

One of Hearts and Hibs’ Premiership rivals is reportedly close to bolstering their defensive ranks after receiving a triple injury and suspension blow.

Aberdeen appeared set to become the story of the season when new head coach Jimmy Thelin oversaw a stunning introduction to life in Scotland after going unbeaten in his first nine league games. However, any thoughts of the Dons establishing themselves as main challengers to champions and title favourites Celtic have been quite cast aside by a run of ten games without a win. Thelin’s cause has not been helped by injuries to defensive duo Gavin Molloy and Jack Milne and Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubežić only heightened any selection issues when he was shown a red card in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at Motherwell.

The Daily Record have now reported the Dons are ‘closing’ in on a £700,000 deal for Grasshoppers centre-back Kristers Tobers after identifying the Latvia captain as a ‘ top defensive target’. The report states the Swiss club were ‘reluctant’ to authorise the departure of a player they only signed last year - but Tobers has indicated he is ‘keen’ to pursue the move to Pittodrie as the Dons look to agree a fee and personal terms for the 37-times capped Latvia international.

Premier League pair to 'improve' bids for Scotland star

Scotland winger Ben Doak is reportedly the subject of interest from a number of English Premier League clubs as the Liverpool youngster continues to impress during a loan spell with Championship side Middlesbrough.

Doak joined Michael Carrick’s side on a season-long loan deal in August and has scored two goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances in all competitions. His form led to a maiden call-up to the Scotland squad in September and Doak earned the first of six caps when he came off the bench for the final 20 minutes of a UEFA Nations League defeat against Poland.

Ben Doak was subject of two £16million bids at the weekend. Cr: Getty Images. | Getty Images

However, his performances are also said to have captured the attention of a number of Premier League clubs and The Guardian have now claimed Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve by submitting bids of around £20m for the former Celtic academy product. Both clubs are said to have been unsuccessful with previous offers of around the £15m-mark over the last week - but the current Premier League leaders are believed to be holding out for a figure closer to £30m.