The future of Scotland winger Ben Doak looks set to become one of the main stories of the January transfer winger as he continues to impress during a loan spell with English Championship club Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool youngster has scored two goals and provided six assists in 21 appearances for Michael Carrick’s side after agreeing to spend the season on loan at the Riverside Stadium during the final days of the summer transfer window. Doak’s form at club level led to a maiden call-up to the senior Scotland squad and the 19-year-old earned the first of six caps when he came off the bench in a UEFA Nations League defeat against Poland in September.

The winger is now said to have captured the attention of several potential suitors and Crystal Palace are reportedly set to lodge a bid of over £20m for his services - despite parent club Liverpool remaining steadfast in their desire to retain the services of the former Celtic academy star.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett said: #CPFC (Palace) preparing an improved bid for #LFC (Liverpool) winger Ben Doak, I’m told, after initial offers rejected. Liverpool have no desire to sell, but Palace considering bid over £20m which is closer to the Reds’ valuation. #ITFC (Ipswich) also considering an offer. #Boro (Middlesbrough) obvs want him to stay on loan.”

Man Utd veteran suggested as Rangers target

Manchester United star Jonny Evans has been named as a possible solution to the injury crisis that has decimated Rangers’ defensive ranks.

The Daily Record have reported the Northern Irish veteran is one name ‘suggested to the manager by a member of the club hierarchy’ as Clement looks to improve his defensive options during the January transfer window. The injury picked up by Dujon Sterling in Sunday’s dramatic 3-3 draw at Hibernian means the former Chelsea man has joined John Souttar, Neraysho Kasanwirjo, Leon Balogun and captain James Tavernier on the sidelines and that has increased the chances of a defender being pursued during the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, speaking on Go Radio, former Rangers defender Craig Moore has suggested former Premiership champion Nikola Katic and Scotland international Ryan Porteous as two other possible targets for his old club.

Celtic set stance amid winger interest

Celtic are said to be ‘reluctant’ to weaken their squad during the January transfer window amid reports clubs in Italy and Spain has shown an interest in winger Luis Palma.

The 18-times capped Honduras international joined Celtic in August 2023 and scored ten goals and provided ten assists as Brendan Rodgers side claimed the Premiership title and Scottish Cup during his first season with the club. However, the winger has made just nine appearances during the current campaign and has only featured as part of a starting eleven on two occasions.

That has led to speculation Palma’s time at Celtic could come to an end this month - but Football Insider have claimed the reigning Premiership champions are ‘unwilling to weaken their squad’ despite continuing negotiations with several potential suitors.