The EEN takes a look at how five Hearts players are faring during loan spells away from Tynecastle.

There was an intriguing clash between two Hearts players as Ayr United boosted their hopes of securing promotion into the Premiership with a home win against Championship club Raith Rovers.

The crucial clash saw on-loan Hearts goalkeeper Harry Stone keep a clean sheet as a fine first-half hat-trick from George Oakley helped the Honest Men claim a 3-0 win that ensured they lead the chasing pack behind leaders Falkirk. It wasn’t a good afternoon for fellow Hearts player Finlay Pollock, who remained on the bench for Raith as they suffered a comprehensive defeat at Somerset Park.

The duo are amongst five current members of the Hearts senior and B squads that are out on loan for the season and with the midway point of the campaign now behind us, we thought it was a good opportunity to assess just how they have fared so far.

Harry Stone - Ayr United

The highly-rated goalkeeper has enjoyed several loan spells in recent seasons after spending time with Spartans, Albion Rovers, Partick Thistle and Queen of the South over the last four and a half years. His latest temporary stint away from Hearts came with a season-long loan at Ayr United and the 22-year-old has kept seven clean sheets in 14 appearances in all competitions for Scott Brown’s side.

Finlay Pollock - Raith Rovers

The young midfielder has made eight senior appearances for Hearts and grabbed his first goal at first-team level when he found the net in a League Cup win against Stirling Albion in July 2021. After spending time on loan at East Fife during the second half of the 2022/23 season, Pollock is currently on a season-long loan at Raith and has made 11 appearances in all competitions and marked his debut with a goal in a 3-3 draw with Hamilton.

Liam McFarlane - East Fife

The Scotland Under-19 goalkeeper has been an unused substitute on five occasions for Hearts in recent seasons and has earned senior experience during loans with the likes of Brechin City, Hamilton and Montrose. His latest loan came with a season-long stint at League Two club East Fife and the 20-year-old stopper has kept six clean sheets in 18 appearances in all competitions during the first half of the campaign.

Bailey Dall - Stirling Albion

The 20-year-old left-back agreed to spend the season on loan with the League Two club after becoming a regular in the Hearts B side in recent season. Dall has made 16 appearances in all competitions for Stirling but has not featured in a matchday squad since he was an unused substitute in a 4-2 win at Elgin City in mid-December.

Callum Sandilands - Montrose

The youngster joined the Links Park outfit on a half-season loan last week after scoring six goals in 16 appearances for Hearts B during the first half of the campaign. He made his Montrose debut on Saturday afternoon as his temporary employers battled to a goalless draw against League One rivals Kelty Hearts.