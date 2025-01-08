Why Hibs and Hearts will keep a close eye on Celtic and Rangers this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some big midweek fixtures that could have an impact on both ends of the Premiership table.

It was a positive weekend for Hearts and Hibs as both clubs picked up points in challenging fixtures.

Despite the struggles that have hampered their attempts to move away from the relegation zone for larges parts of the first half of the season, Hearts earned a third win in their last five games as James Penrice grabbed the only goal of their visit to in-form Dundee United. Sunday also brought one of the games of the season as Hibs and Rangers battled out a six-goal thriller at a wet and windy Easter Road. Hamza Igamane was the star of the show for the visitors as his hat-trick gave them a chance of claiming all three points - but Hibs would not be denied as they earned a share of the spoils thanks to a Martin Boyle brace and a late equaliser from Rocky Bushiri.

However, neither club will get an immediate chance to build any momentum gained from the impressive weekend performances as they are without a midweek fixture - but despite their inaction on Wednesday and Thursday night, there will be more than good reason for supporters of both Edinburgh rivals to keep an eye on the fixtures that are taking place as they could have a serious impact at both ends of the Premiership table.

Firstly, Kilmarnock host Motherwell at Rugby Park on Wednesday night as both sides aim to claim a win that would further their causes at either end of the table. For Hearts, a home win would mean Killie opening up a four-point gap on Neil Critchley’s men, who currently occupy the relegation play-off spot ahead of their trip to Aberdeen this weekend. However, a Kilmarnock win would have a benefit for Hibs as they would remain just four points adrift of fifth-placed Motherwell. Wednesday night’s other fixture sees runaway leaders Celtic entertain third-placed Dundee United. It would be something of a stretch to suggest a win for the champions would be a positive for David Gray’s side as they currently sit eight points behind the Terrors.

Thursday night brings just one fixture as Rangers will aim to make it four games unbeaten when they travel to a Dundee side that have won two of their last three games. That game could have consequences at the bottom end of the table as the hosts lie just two points above Hearts ahead of their meeting with Philippe Clement’s side.