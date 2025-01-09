Aberdeen v Hearts - Where to watch, live TV and stream details, referee appointments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts will hope to extend Aberdeen's poor run of form when they visit their Premiership rivals on Sunday afternoon.

There is a growing confidence at Hearts as they prepare to visit an out-of-sorts Aberdeen on Sunday afternoon.

Neil Critchley’s men claimed a narrow win at in-form Dundee United on Sunday as a James Penrice goal ensured his side made it back-to-back victories in the league for the first time this season. In taking six points since the turn of the year, Hearts will head to Pittodrie knowing there is a chance they could escape the relegation play-off spot by making it three wins on the spin.

For their hosts, turning around a miserable run of form will be their main aim. The outstanding start to Jimmy Thelin’s time in charge of the Dons feels a long time ago after his side embarked on a run of ten games without a win and slipped from their position as surprise challengers to title favourites Celtic to fourth place in the table and 22 points adrift of Brendan Rodgers.

With day’s to go until the Pittodrie clash, we take a look at everything you need to know about a meeting of two sides aiming to secure a win to boost their cause at either end of the Premiership table.

What happened the last time Hearts faced Aberdeen?

Just over a month has passed since the last meeting of the two sides as Hearts kickstarted an improved run of form with a hard-earned draw at Tynecastle. It was the Dons that struck first as Leighton Clarkson found the net eight minutes before half-time - but the spoils were shared after Musa Drammeh grabbed an equaliser for Hearts just after the hour-mark had passed. Since that draw, Neil Critchley’s side have claimed wins in four of their following seven games and that run included consecutive victories against Motherwell and Dundee United over the last week. By contrast, Hearts have lost six of their last seven fixtures, with a draw against St Johnstone proving to be the only slight positive over that time

Where can I watch Aberdeen v Hearts?

The game has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports and will be shown on their ‘Main Event’ and ‘Football’ channels. Coverage from Pittodrie gets underway at 2.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 3pm.

Is there a live stream of Aberdeen v Hearts?

Sky subscribers are able to watch a live stream of the game via their mobile devices via the SkyGo app. For more information on SkyGo click here.

Who has been appointed as referee for Aberdeen v Hearts?

Steven McLean has been selected as referee for the game and he will be assisted by Jonathan Bell and and Colin Drummond. John Beaton will oversee VAR duties and Andrew McWilliam will be his assistant. Hearts do not have happy memories of their previous fixtures officiated by McLean after he was the man in the middle for their 4-1 home defeat against Celtic in November. Last season, the FIFA official oversaw Hearts’ Premiership win at St Johnstone and a Scottish Cup run at Airdrie - but was also in charge of the game that ended that cup run as Rangers inflicted a 2-0 semi-final defeat on Steven Naismith’s side.