The ex Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic man was on loan with the Tynecastle club last season but has since signed for another Scottish club.

The Scottish Premiership is now on hiatus as the international break begins and supporters turn their attentions to Scotland’s double header against Greece in the UEFA Nations League play-offs.

Domestic football will return later this month with just three rounds of top flight fixtures remaining before the split. After that there are five league games for each side remaining to decide their eventual finishing place.

Hearts, who also have a Scottish Cup semi final against Aberdeen next month to look forward to, have made their way into the top six and need to keep a hold of that spot. At the other end of the table, one of their divisional rivals have been handed some disappointing injury news involving a former Jambo.

Dundee injury news as midfielder could miss remainder of Scottish Premiership season

The Courier are reporting that Dundee midfielder Scott Fraser, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hearts from English Football League side Charlton Athletic, had suffered yet another injury set back in what has been a torrid season for the 29-year old. The former Dundee United and Ipswich Town man has managed just three appearances for the Dark Blues this season after sustaining a groin injury back in October.

Now, five months since he last played for the club and having had surgery to try and correct the issue, he has reportedly suffered a ‘flair up’ in training and will undergo a scan this week. Fraser had been in line to be part of the squad for their Dundee Derby with United on Sunday but it now looks like a real possibility that he will be out for the remainder of the season.

Dundee are said to be ‘hopeful’ that the latest issue is not a serious one with just eight league matches remaining this season. They are due to face Rangers at Dens Park on Saturday, March 29 in their first match after the international break.

Scott Fraser’s Hearts spell and career so far

Scott Fraser returned to Scottish football for the first time since 2018 last year when he signed for Hearts, on loan from Charlton Athletic of England’s League One. The midfielder came through the ranks at Dundee United and had a loan spell with Airdrieonians before going on to turn out for Burton Albion, Milton Keynes Dons, Ipswich Town and Charlton on the other side of the border.

He time with Hearts was brief as he made just 12 appearances for the Tynecastle club, scoring no goals in the process. He did play his part in helping them secure third place however but was released from his contract at Charlton after his loan spell in Gorgie ended.

From there he was picked up by Dundee last summer on a free transfer, signing a one year deal. However, as stated, injuries have wreaked havoc with his time at Dens Park and limited him to just three appearances all season with none since October and his chances of a contract extension are seemingly unlikely.