Hearts legend John Robertson | SNS Group

Latest Hearts and Hibs news and rumours from this weekend

Hearts were beaten 2-0 away at Falkirk in the Scottish League Cup this weekend.

They are back in action on Thursday in their Europa League play-off first leg clash against Victoria Plzen. As for Hibs, they are in cup action away at Celtic on Sunday afternoon. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the pair...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts icon on Falkirk challenge

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts icon John Robertson believes Falkirk’s Sean Mackie should have been sent off for his cynical challenge on Kenneth Vargas on Saturday afternoon.

The Costa Rican was breaking up the park before the defender was shown a yellow card for bringing him down. Robertson said on Sportsound: "There's no attempt to play the ball. That's a straight red card, I don't care what anybody says. He absolutely smashes him, he knows what he's doing.”

Steven Naismith’s side fell behind in the second-half after Ethan Ross scored. The hosts then doubled their lead on 81 minutes when Dylan Tait found the net.

Ryan Shanley was sent off in added-on time but it made no difference in the end as the Jambos fell to a defeat. It has been a slow start to the season for Hearts and they will be hoping to hit form soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They drew 0-0 with Rangers on the opening day but were then beaten 3-1 away at Dundee last time out in the league. Their upcoming European clash is a chance to build some confidence. They then face a trip to Motherwell next Sunday as they hunt for their first league win.

Pundit on Hibs exit

Pundit Tam McManus believes cutting ties with Dylan Vente could free up funds to land Dundee star Luke McCowan for Hibs - or a striker. They have let the striker leave on loan to PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie.

Vente, who is 25-years-old, moved to Easter Road last year from Roda JC and has since scored 11 goals in 40 games in all competitions. He has also played for Feyenoord and RKC in the past and is now back in Holland on a temporary basis.

McManus has said, as per PLZ: "Vente's away. Didn't work out for him. Sometimes as a striker at clubs it just doesn't work out for you, he will probably go back to Holland and start banging goals in. He started well at Hibs with Adam Le Fondre, I thought the two of them looked good together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's had a poor start to the season. They signed him for a few quid. To get his wage off the wage bill frees up money maybe for Luke McCowan or another striker to come in. There's been a lot of ins and outs and I think David Gray is starting to shape the squad now the way he wants it."