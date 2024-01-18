Hearts target receives no offers as Celtic handed Premier League boost
Latest transfer news from Hibs, Hearts and Scottish Premiership rivals
It's been a long January break with Hibs and Hearts finally back in action in the coming days as the Scottish Cup fourth round gets underway.
While the Hibees have enjoyed the winter sun in Dubai, taking part in double training sessions each day, the Jambos opted for Riccarton instead and will soon take on fellow Edinburgh side Spartans FC in a fourth round derby. Nick Montgomery's squad, on the other hand, will head up to Angus to face League Two Forfar in a bid to reach the fifth round.
With several key figures away on international duty, both Monty and Steven Naismith have used the January break to assess their squads with the Jambos signing a new right-back on loan. However, with two weeks still to go, here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Premiership rivals...
Serie A join race for Celtic star
Hellas Verona join fellow Italian clubs Genoa and Lecce in considering a loan move for Celtic defender Gustaf Lagerbielke (Record). The Swedish international has been linked with moves to Serie A rivals after he has struggled to hold down one of the central defensive roles in Brendan Rodgers' side.
He currently sits behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Liam Scales and Stephen Welsh in the pecking order and the Hoops could be ready to let the Swede go in a bid to free up wages and trim the squad. Hellas Verona are no stranger to the Scottish market having bought Josh Doig from Hibs in 2022 and if they are able to sell on the ex-Hibee this January, they could free up cash to buy Rangers' Ridvan Yilmaz.
Hearts target yet to receive offers
Ross County are yet to receive any offers for Yan Dhanda amid speculation surrounding the playmaker (Press and Journal).
Dhanda is out of contract this summer, alerting several clubs north and south of the border with Hearts having already made noise regarding the midfielder. The Staggies, however, have said that they will only depart with the Englishman for the right price. Derek Adams insists that the Dingwall club is keen to hold on to their 25-year-old who has been a standout performer since joining from Swansea in 2022.
When asked whether he was resigned to lose the midfielder in the summer for free, Adams said: "It depends on a multitude of things. In this window, we have had no offers from him at this moment in time. We want to keep him, and we will keep him in tis transfer window unless someone pays money that we think is acceptable."
Celtic receive Premier League boost
The Hoops have received a major transfer boost after Liverpool's Caoimhin Kelleher has revealed he is ready to leave Anfield (Football Insider via GlasgowWorld).
After previously being linked with a move to Celtic, the 25-year-old has confirmed he is ready to leave Anfield in order to secure more regular game time. Kelleher, who already has 11 international caps, is still under contract until June 2026, meaning it could cost Celtic a considerable fee if they are to sign him this summer with Joe Hart unlikely to continue much beyond the end of this season.