New Hearts signing could not refuse Tynecastle move

New Hearts signing Michael McGovern has revealed he could not turn down a move to Tynecastle.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 16:59 BST- 2 min read

The 39-year-old goalkeeper returned to Scottish football for the first time since he left Hamilton Academical in the summer of 2016 when he put pen-to-paper on a one-year deal earlier this month.

The new signing penned a deal until next summer with the option of another 12 months.

McGovern will provide competition for fellow stoppers Zander Clark and Craig Gordon throughout an exciting season for Hearts as they compete in the Europa Conference League as well as three domestic competitions. The move to Tynecastle also sees McGovern reunited with a number of familiar faces and he revealed he had already made contact prior to the conclusion of the deal.

“I’m delighted. Hearts are a massive club, I’m excited to be here and looking forward to getting started,” the Northern Ireland international told Hearts TV.

“It’s pleasing to be back because I loved my time in Scottish football. I loved the passion that the fans have and I’m looking forward to getting back into it, being in front of crowds and enjoying the atmosphere.

He continued: “I played with Naisy (Steven Naismith) at Norwich and worked with both Frankie and Joe at Hamilton and Norwich. There are a lot of familiar faces and once the opportunity to come here came about, I was desperate to be a part of it.

“I want to be involved at a big club in Scotland. Hearts are among the biggest and it’s not something I could turn down. I spoke to Boycie the other day and had a chat with Aaron Hughes, who I still speak to now and again. They spoke really highly of the club. Hopefully I can contribute and be one of those players people speak about in the future.”

Hearts are back in action next Sunday when they host Leeds United in their final pre-season friendly.

