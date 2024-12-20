The latest Hearts and Hibs headlines ahead of this weekend’s Scottish Premiership return.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts will return to action this weekend following their exit from the UEFA Conference League.

A frustrating outing on home soil ended in a 2-2 draw with Moldovan Super Liga side Petrocub, who picked up just two points throughout the entire tournament. The Jambos are back in Scottish Premiership action this weekend against St Johnstone. T

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

hey will be hoping for a positive result to lift them off the bottom of the table. Meanwhile, Hibs have a tough clash with Aberdeen looming as they also look to put as much daylight as possible between them and the drop zone.

Motherwell star issues ‘financial backing’ statement

Motherwell’s Stephen O'Donnell recently made his return from injury and has been back on press conference duty ahead of his side’s clash with Kilmarnock. Discussing his side’s form so far and the twists and turns of the Scottish Premiership, he talked about the threat of the clubs around him. Motherwell are currently fourth in the table, and O’Donnell was asked whether it was a realistic position to maintain until the end of the season.

“I’d love to say it’s realistic, I’d love to say we should achieve it but I think we need to focus on getting to a points total that keeps us safe in the league. From there, we then build. We’ve made a hell of a good start to do that, and the sooner we get to a points tally we see as safe, then we can maybe look to reassess.

“Aberdeen, Rangers and Celtic are a wee bit ahead but everyone else is within 12-15 points. Obviously you’ve got Hibs and Hearts who are teams that have a big financial backing that could go on a run — they’ve got some very good players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pessimistic so we need to make sure we stay in the league. If we’re fourth, it’s a hell of a good achievement. If we’re top six, it’s a brilliant achievement as well. If we’re bottom six, it’s where we financially probably should be. But as a club we look to overachieve.”

Petrocub respond to Hearts result

Hearts supporters were left infuriated with their side’s latest result after Petrocub held them to a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle. The Moldovan side had picked up just one point from their previous five matches in the Conference League and finish the initial stage rock bottom of the table.

A win would have been enough to keep the Jambos inside the top 24 and into the play-off draw. However, after fighting back from 1-0 down and then squandering a 2-1 lead, Hearts were eliminated. The disappointing result comes after their limp defeat in the Scottish Premiership, with Neil Critchley’s unable to get a result against a ten-man Kilmarnock.

Following his side’s result at Tynecastle on Thursday, Petrocub coach Andrei Martin said: “We got a very good score and we are so proud of this. I wish your team good luck moving forward and I hope you get the results you want.”