Hibs supporters weren’t able to see the defender in action last season

AFC Bournemouth have handed Owen Bevan a new long-term contract following his return from his loan spell at Hibs.

The Cherries have decided to keep hold of the centre-back as they prepare for the start of the new Premier League.

Hibs were given the green light to land the youngster on a temporary basis in the last January transfer window to boost their defensive department under former boss Nick Montgomery. However, injury meant he didn’t make a single appearance for the Scottish Premiership outfit.

Bevan, who is 20-years-old, has now been put-to-paper on an extension with his parent club and has said: “I am delighted to sign this new long-term contract. It is another four years on my journey here and I can’t wait for the new season to start.

“The club have always supported me. When I’ve been out on loan and done well, they have rewarded me and it shows a lot of faith in me. I can use that and push on again.

“I was disappointed the injury prevented me from going on loan to Hibs last season but I’m fit and raring to go.

“I’ve been training during the off season and did a few extra weeks at the end of last season so, hopefully, I’ll hit the ground running on the first day of pre-season.

“I want to play at AFC Bournemouth for many years, I want to play in the Premier League and have a lot of success here.”

Bournemouth’s chief executive Neill Blake has said: “Owen has made excellent progress and thoroughly deserves this new contract.

“He has gained valuable experience during some impressive loan spells and has taken every step up in level in his stride.

“We are very much looking forward to continue working with him and excited to see how much further he can go during the next few years.”

The former Hibs man has been on the books of the Cherries for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy.

He has been a regular for the Dorset club at various different youth levels over recent years.

Bevan penned his first professional contract back in 2021 and has since made two first-team games.

The Wales youth international has also had loan spells away in the past Truro City, Yeovil Town and Cheltenham Town to get some experience under his belt.

It was a shame for both him and Hibs that his switch to Easter Road this past winter didn’t work out in the end. However, Bournemouth have stuck by him after his injury and still obviously rate him highly.

The Cherries now have a decision to make on what to do with him ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.