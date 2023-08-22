Hibs and Hearts have reached the Europa Conference League play-offs and are set to face Aston Villa and PAOK respectively in the hope of reaching the tournament proper later this month.

The Easter Road side are currently monitoring the situation of two of their key players with Dylan Levitt recently seen with a protective boot on as he was forced to miss the weekend’s league fixture against Raith Rovers while Dylan Vente was struck late into injury time, forcing him off the pitch with a severe nosebleed.

As for Hearts, they are set to welcome back Barrie McKay who has been out of action for a number of months with an ankle problem, requiring surgery. While he has been in the team set-ups for the start of the season, he is yet to feature on the pitch and will hope to do so against the Greek side later this week.

While Hibs and Hearts prepare for their European fixtures, here is what their Scottish Premiership rivals are getting up to in the transfer window...

Ex-Rangers star sought by Russian clubs

Alfredo Morelos, who has been without a club since leaving Rangers in May, could be heading for Russia, with Spartak Moscow and Zenit among the teams interested in the striker according to his agent. (Scottish Sun)

The 27-year-old was linked with a move back to South America with Neymar’s move to the Saudi Pro League supposedly helping to finance it. However, the Colombian is still on the hunt for a new home and his agent, Martin Camagno has said to Sport24: “The transfer of Morelos to Russia is still possible. There is not only Zenit and Spartak showing interest in him, but also other Russian Premier League clubs”

Former Rangers boss headed for MLS

The former Rangers boss Mark Warburton is currently on the shortlist for the managerial position at Major League Soccer outfit Toronto FC (the Athletic). Canada’s national men’s team manager John Herdman is the current front-runner for the job but while he is still yet to be officially confirmed, other names have been floating about including Forge FC head coach Bobby Smyrniotis, DC United assistant Carl Robinson and the former Queen’s Park Rangers and Ibrox boss Warburton.

60-year-old Warburton headed up Rangers from 2015 to 2017, leading the Gers to a league and cup double with successes in the second tier Scottish Championship and the Scottish Challenge Cup in his first season. During his time at Ibrox, Warburton achieved a 65.9 win percentage.

St Johnstone seek Premier League star

St Johnstone are set to seal the loan signing of Newcastle’s Jay Turner-Cooke. The 19-year-old can play in a central midfield role or can also be utilised as a winger (Daily Record).