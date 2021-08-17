Hibs instantly reject Aberdeen bid for Martin Boyle - player settled and not agitating for move

Hibernian's Martin Boyle and Christian Doidge. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Australian international has a half-million pound clause in his contract allowing him to speak to other clubs who match the asking price – but the condition does NOT apply to Scottish clubs. That led to the Dons’ offer being immediately rebuffed when received at Easter Road.

Jack Ross has already spoken of the need to retain his attacking options in light of Christian Doidge's latest injury with transfer interest following Kevin Nisbet and now the ex-Dundee forward who scored 15 goals last season and five already this term.

Boyle spent part of the summer on international duty with Australia before rejoining the Hibees for the Europa Conference campaign.

Sources close to the club say the forward remains ‘very happy’ at Hibs, where he has played since 2015, and is not seeking a move away despite the offer to take him back to his birthplace.